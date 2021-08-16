Austin Smotherman final player to earn one of 25 PGA TOUR cards

By the time the TV coverage came on for the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Austin Smotherman was on the back nine, had made a couple bogeys and his grandfather, Bill Acquistapace, was in front of his TV with the nerves racing. He’d been following the leaderboard closely on the computer until the coverage came on and didn’t know how many more bogeys his grandson could afford to remain inside the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings, but he just knew he didn’t want to see any more.

Luckily, the announcers calmed his nerves early in the broadcast with the declaration that Smotherman had four or five additional shots to play with.

“Oh man, stressful. Stressful,” Acquistapace said. “Watching some of the scores going by and he was over par, and I wasn’t sure how many strokes he could afford to go over. Then when TV came on, we heard he had four or five stokes to play with, so it made it a little bit easier. I knew he had 48 points over Paul Haley to begin with and that looked like his closest competition.”

Heading into the week, Acquistapace knew it’d take a big week to jump inside the top 25 because Smotherman had dropped out after Taylor Montgomery and Peter Uihlein passed him the week before in Utah with T2.

“Well, I was a little upset or so to speak when Montgomery and Uihlein when they tied in Utah and got 208 points and that put them in 24th and 25th,” Acquistapace said. “I said, ‘Well, it’s going to be tough to beat those guys,’ but when they missed the cut, that kind of opened up a little bit.”

Despite two more bogeys down the stretch, Smotherman remained calm on Sunday and got it into the clubhouse in 4-over 75 for a T26 finish, good enough to finish 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings and secure himself a spot on the PGA TOUR next season.

“I mean honestly I didn’t feel a ton of nerves. I was more calm than I thought I would be, but I hit a lot of good shots early and just had putts burning edges, grinding to make pars, making good pars, and I knew bogeys were out there,” Smotherman said. “This course is playing so tough that you were going to make bogeys. So, the fact that I kept backing up without many birdie looks in between, I could have gotten frustrated, but I still knew I had to get it in the house. It was a process. I was freaking grinding.”

Acquistapace said since he’d never been in that spot, he didn’t know how his grandson was approaching it – conservative or pedal to the medal – but he was just glad it worked out in the end.

“It was pretty exciting! He’ll probably be calling me in a bit, and we’ll discuss every shot of the round. I’ll ask him, ‘What about those four bogeys?’” added Acquistapace with a laugh.

Even after being mobbed by his friends greenside after putting out on 18, Smotherman still wasn’t entirely sure he could celebrate despite assurances from his friends. He knew it was too close for comfort and he didn’t want to celebrate until he was sure.

“I needed so much confirmation because I knew it was not going to be by a wide margin. So, we were taking everything into account with everything going on behind me,” Smotherman said. “I asked Tommy in scoring probably eight times to go through it with me, and we clocked it up and I could walk out of there finally with a bit of acceptance of, ‘Wow, it really happened. We got it.’”

Once it was finalized, the realization that the destination had been reached had set in and there was only one word left to describe it.

“Incredible!” Smotherman declared.

Although Acquistapace couldn’t be there this week to celebrate, he left a voicemail on Smotherman’s phone after the round, which he got to check before the card ceremony.

“I just broke down crying. Found a corner,” Smotherman said. “It was pretty cool.”

The in-person celebration between the two won’t have to wait long either. Next week in Boise both Acquistapace and Smotherman’s mom are heading to the tournament for the week to see him and celebrate their newest PGA TOUR member.

“Oh man, it’s going to be one big celebration all week,” Acquistapace said. “So, it’ll be really, really nice.”

And whatever his first PGA TOUR start in the fall ends up being, Acquistapace will be there too, watching on as proud as he can possibly be.

“I’ll have my cap on saying, ‘Hey I’m Austin’s grandfather!’” Acquistapace said. “So, I’ll definitely be there.”

When he’s not able to be in attendance, though, he’s excited because Smotherman’s promotion to the PGA TOUR means more TV coverage and more detailed shot-by-shot updates on the app.

“Austin’s going to tell me which way to go and how I can follow him best and how I can watch him on TV because golf’s my passion,” Acquistapace said.

A passion that he passed on to Smotherman at a young age, introducing him to the game with a cutdown Sam Snead 7-iron blade and persimmon 5-wood that he taped with electrical tape and duct tape for grips. He’s watched the entire journey from that little boy swinging his two clubs with his grandpa to the 27-year-old man heading to play the TOUR. Both the ride and the pride are still hard to fathom for Acquistapace.

“You know there’s thousands and thousands of players, and It’s hard to imagine when he’s like six or seven. You can always say I want to be a PGA TOUR player or any other thing, but it’s whether you’re going to do it or not. But it took him 13 years to beat me, so how was he going to get on there?” Acquistapace said with a chuckle. “When he started getting better in high school, it started to become a reality though. But it’s been something to behold. It’s exciting.”