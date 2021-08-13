  • Bubble watch: Barber in the mix after strong start at Pinnacle Bank Championship

    Austin Smotherman, Ben Kohles and Brett Drewitt also making runs

  • Blayne Barber carded a 67 on Friday. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Blayne Barber carded a 67 on Friday. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)