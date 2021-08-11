Cameron Young reflects on dream run to TOUR card

As Cameron Young arrives back in Omaha, Nebraska, this year, it’s impossible for him not to reflect on what a difference a year makes. In his words, he was “incredibly frustrated” this time a year ago. He was a year removed from graduating from Wake Forest with no Korn Ferry Tour status. He was playing mini-tours and Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifiers, hoping for an opportunity and a chance at a bigger paycheck.

Young had failed to qualify at four straight Monday qualifiers and wasn’t sure he was going to try his hand at his fifth in a row. But three days before, he made a decision that may have altered the course of his career forever. He decided that since it was the last Monday for a while, he should head out and give it another shot instead of spending another week on the mini tours where he could play good golf and still not make much money.

That decision proved quite prudent as he qualified and went on to finish T11 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, setting off a dream run over the last year that wouldn’t have been possible in a normal season where Omaha is the regular season finale and doesn’t have a Monday qualifier.

“It’s a life-changing, course-altering deal, and I feel really fortunate honestly to get in when I did,” Young said. “I know in a normal year without COVID and wraparound season, I wouldn’t have gotten those consecutive starts with the finish I had in Omaha last year. So lucky to get in when I did and now that it’s a year ago and I’ve played a full Korn Ferry Tour season, it is hard to imagine what I would have been doing. But I know I have friends that are trying, that are playing Monday qualifiers and mini-tour events and looking back I know how much I don’t miss that. It’s a hard road and to get where I’ve gotten, I feel really grateful to have done what I did at that time and to have it worked out the way it did.”

Without that decision to go when he didn’t want to, Young, 24, would have been making plans for first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. Instead, he used the T11 as a springboard to get in the following week, setting off a run of four consecutive top-15s that ended with a T2 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and secured him fully exempt status for the remainder of the season.

He made the most of his new-found status, too. After a slow start to 2021, the former Demon Deacon got red hot in May, posting both a four-shot victory at the Advent Health Championship and a five-shot win at the Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank in back-to-back starts.

“There’s times where it doesn’t seem that easy and there’s times where it does. Before that, I’d gone through one of those time periods where making a cut doesn’t seem easy,” Young said “You never know when things like that are going to happen. It maybe didn’t feel like it was that close but as soon as it does happen and stuff starts going your way, it’s hard to feel like it’s ever going to end. Those two weeks felt so very easy. I felt very in control.”

Those two weeks ultimately paved the way for what’s to come this week when Young, who enters the regular season finale at No. 18 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings, will be awarded his PGA TOUR card for the first time.

“I’m sure it’ll be emotional. It’s a big step for me,” Young said. “It’ll be really special. There’s a lot of people around me that have worked very hard on my behalf. I think to be able to share that with the people closest to me is the best part because it’s just as much theirs as it is mine. I think that will just be a really special time for me to share that with them and my caddie who was the best man in my wedding and my best buddy from school.”

It’ll be particularly special for Young’s father, David, who is the head professional at the famed Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, N.Y.

“I’m sure he’ll be emotional,” Young said. “I can’t even imagine for a parent to have experience that, especially because he’s been my coach my whole life. He’s taught me just about everything I know about the game and how to play it and how to swing a club. So, I think it’ll be a lot of hard work on his part and a lot of emotions for him because he’s seen me go both ways. He’s seen me at my very lows and at my very highs. I think it’ll be really special for him and my mom to be here and be part of that.”

It was his dad and the rest of his support system like his wife, Kelsey, who helped get him through the lows too, continually reminding him that his time was coming. He just didn’t know it was going to come in Omaha.

“Even when it’s going poorly, they’re your biggest advocates to remind you that it’s possible and that you’re doing all the right things. It’s just a matter of time and when it works,” Young said. “Thankfully for me that time was here last year, and it couldn’t have worked out really any better. I have a really great group of people around me that will remind me of that if things are going poorly. Eventually it all evens out, and for me it all started here last year.”

Now, he’s back where it all started except this time he’s PGA TOUR bound.