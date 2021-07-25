-
Winner's Bag: Dylan Wu, Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
July 25, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Dylan Wu secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, carding a final-round 65 at Highland Springs CC for a 27-under total and two-stroke win over Taylor Moore.
Wu began the final round in a share of the lead with Alex Kang and pulled away from the field with five birdies in his first eight holes. Despite a nearly three-hour weather delay shortly after making the turn, the Northwestern alum was undeterred, adding two more birdies in a clean-card, 7-under final-round performance in the Ozarks.
With the win, the Oregon native moves to No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and cements his first PGA TOUR card for 2021-22 via The 25.
Wu, 25, credited a hot putter for his sterling performance in the Price Cutter Charity Championship’s 32nd iteration.
“Felt like (last week) in Springfield, Illinois, the scores were similar to this … I just didn’t make anything,” reflected Wu after cementing the victory early Sunday evening. “This week, I definitely made a few more putts … I felt like I really grinded out there when I had hard putts and stayed steady.
“Winning on a course like this when the scores are low, there’s not much wind, the greens are soft, the ball’s going far, it’s a shootout … you kind of need your putter to cooperate to go low.”
With 30 birdies this week, most in the field, Wu did just that.
Here’s what was in the newly minted 25-year-old’s bag this week in the Ozarks.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium, 15 degrees
3-hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees
4-iron: TaylorMade P770
Irons (5-PW): TaylorMade P7MC Forged
52-degree wedge: TaylorMade SB-09
56-degree wedge: TaylorMade SB-12
60-degree wedge: TaylorMade LB-08
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
