How to watch: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
July 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The 2021 Utah Championship at Oakridge CC will provide streaming coverage for all four competition days. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Live coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank will be available for all four competition days across streaming platforms, the Korn Ferry Tour announced Thursday.
The penultimate event of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, contested at Oakridge CC in suburban Salt Lake City, will bring abundant drama as players eye PGA TOUR cards via The 25 as well as Korn Ferry Tour Finals berths via top-75 positioning on the Regular Season Points List.
The Utah Championship is slated to begin on Thursday, August 5 and conclude on Sunday, August 8.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Thursday, August 5
PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold and Amazon) -- LIVE, 5-8 p.m. ET
Friday, August 6
PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold and Amazon) -- 5-8 p.m. ET (LIVE)
GOLFChannel.com and NBC Sports App -- 5-8 p.m. ET (LIVE)
GOLF Channel -- Round 1 replay, 7-10 a.m. ET
Saturday, August 7
GOLFChannel.com/NBC Sports App -- 5-8 p.m. ET (LIVE)
GOLF Channel -- 9-11 p.m. ET (Tape delay)
GOLF Channel -- Round 2 replay, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, August 8
GOLFChannel.com/NBC Sports App -- 5-8 p.m. ET (LIVE)
GOLF Channel -- 9-11 p.m. ET (Tape delay)
Baylor alum Kyle Jones won last year's Utah Championship in a playoff over Daniel Summerhays and Paul Haley, after all three players completed 72 holes at 20-under.
Summerhays memorably carded a scintillating 9-under 62 earlier in the day to rally from six strokes back and post the early clubhouse lead. Jones and Haley then battled down the stretch in increasingly firm, windy conditions to match the number. Will Zalatoris finished 19-under, one stroke shy of the playoff.
The Utah Championship was first contested in 1990, with John Daly capturing the event's inaugural title by one stroke over R.W. Eaks. The event was on hiatus in 1997 in 1998, but returned in 1999 and has been played each year since.
Other notable past champions in the Salt Lake City metroplex include Zach Johnson (2003), Brendon Todd (2008), Patton Kizzire (2015) and Cameron Champ (2018).
