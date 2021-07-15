Brett Drewitt looks to defend Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS title

Brett Drewitt’s welcome to the PGA TOUR moment came on his very first shot as a member. Standing on the 10th tee ready to tee off to start the 2016 Safeway Open, he knew full well it was a perfect 3-wood for him. But his nerves weren’t going to allow him to pull anything but the big stick.

“I said to my caddie, “I can’t hit 3-wood. I might miss it with a 3-wood I’m so nervous. I need to hit something with a bigger head,” Drewitt said. “So I hit driver one yard through the fairway, but I hit it on the green and holed the putt for birdie and started my PGA TOUR career with a birdie, which was awesome.”

If the next four weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour go Drewitt’s way, he’ll be back in September on that same tee for his second go-around as a TOUR member. But first Drewitt has to maintain his spot inside the top-25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings. At No. 23, that’s no certainty, but Drewitt, who enters this week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS as the defending champion, likes where he stands two spots inside the top-25 bubble.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it. I’ve had some good results over the last few weeks. Game is feeling in a good position,” Drewitt said. “It’s just about trying to put that out of my mind and play one shot at a time golf out there and let the results take care of themselves really. It’s trying to block that out as much as possible, but obviously I know the position I’m in and just got to try to get the job done.”

Drewitt, who has two top-10s in his last three starts, desperately wants another chance at the TOUR after finishing 196th in the FedExCup standings and losing his card in 2017. In that lone season, he admits he got too far away from the game that got him there.

“I started searching to try to get better when I didn’t really need to. There were small things I needed to do, but I think I just got locked in to too much change – changing equipment, trying to get longer, changing things in my swing to get a little bit better when I didn’t need to,” Drewitt said. “What I had to get there would have been enough to keep my card and then just keep tweaking little things one at a time. I probably got a little somewhat too star struck as well. This time around it’s I know I’m good enough.”

Not only does the 30-year-old know he’s good enough now, but he’s also staying regimented and consistently putting in the work that he needs to be successful, which he admits he hasn’t always done.

“I sometimes have the case of being lazy and not putting in the work on the front end, and I give a lot of that credit to my wife. She’s been on me really good about it,” Drewitt said. “And it’s probably why I’ve had some success the last few weeks.”

Fresh off a T7 at last week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Drewitt also arrives motivated after getting to celebrate his best bud on the Korn Ferry Tour, Tag Ridings, earning his first win in 19 years. It’s an unlikely duo – a 30-year-old Aussie and a 46-year-old Oklahoman – but Ridings was quick to take Drewitt under his wing early in his career and the two are now frequent roommates and practice round partners. Drewitt was the first one out on the green to celebrate and congratulate Ridings after he holed the winning putt in the three-man playoff.

“That was awesome! If there was any man besides myself that I’d want to win any week, it’s definitely Tag,” Drewitt said. “Tag’s been through a lot. It’s been 19 years since he won and yeah, he fully deserved it. He’s one of the hardest working guys out here.”

If all goes according to plan for Drewitt and Ridings the next four weeks, the duo could be celebrating again together in mid-August in Omaha.