Bubble Watch: J.T. Griffin
-
July 07, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- J.T. Griffin at the 2021 Huntsville Championship. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
It’d be easy to sweat the top 75 bubble on the Korn Ferry Tour for J.T. Griffin. At No. 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings, the final five events remaining in the Regular Season could mean the difference for Griffin between a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth and potentially a PGA TOUR card in the Finals or returning to the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament. The stakes are huge, but the brand-new dad has bigger things on his plate to worry about now than the bubble.
“I’m not thinking about golf as much as I am thinking about keeping a human alive, so that’s probably been a healthy distraction,” Griffin joked. “I think about it every now and then and then it’s back to being a dad.”
Griffin, 34, became a dad for the first time May 14 when his son, Graham, was born. He took two events off to be at home during his birth and was pleased to see that the double season caused his number to not bounce around much.
“I think we've got enough events right now to where I'm not thinking about it a ton. Once it gets crunch time it may be a little different,” Griffin said. “I’ve obviously thought about it, but I haven't gotten in full panic mode or anything yet. I’ve definitely thought about it but just got to go do my job.”
The do-your-job focus for Griffin has been his mantra since changing swing instructors to Justin Parsons last October. Griffin’s a thinker and a perfectionist and the opposite of a feel player. In practice rounds, he’d have his phone out video-taping his swing, and he’d get fixated on the positions in his golf swing, losing focus on actually planning and executing golf shots and then adapting to the way he was hitting it.
“I just had a default of blaming bad shots on my golf swing,” Griffin said. “If I hit a bad one, it was always what'd I do wrong with my swing?”
In their first couple lessons, Parsons was so intent on not having Griffin think about his golf swing that he wouldn’t feed him any swing feedback or drills.
“He said I was an addict, addicted to the golf swing, and he said, ‘The last thing you need right now is another shot. You’ve gotta detox,’” Griffin said. “If I was going through the process and not hitting it well, then we can figure out what it is on the golf swing side of things, but it was kind of clearing of a system.”
The tinkering has been the theme of Griffin’s professional journey to this point. Since turning professional in 2011 after an All-American career at Georgia Tech, he says he’s tended to be overly results oriented, focusing on the finish line instead of the process to get there. It’s caused him to overthink his swing at times and chase change when he probably shouldn’t have.
“It’s been tough. I had a good college career, and I made some bad business decisions right out of school. I opted out of playing on the Walker Cup team because I had an opportunity to turn pro and play the Korn Ferry Tour event in Columbus. I signed with a different club company and changed my whole deal. I got hit in the mouth and didn't respond well those first three or four years,” Griffin said. “I thought I’d be able to come out there and hit the ground running. It took me a long time to get settled and get back into doing what I feel like I needed to do to play good golf. I think I tried to change to many things. I did need to get better but I needed to stay in my lane, and I ventured off too much.”
Although he played well enough on the mini tours those first seven years as a pro to keep the dream alive and support himself financially, he was “snake bitten” at Q-School and never earned Korn Ferry Tour status until the 2018 season. Griffin finished 170th in points that year and had to go back to first stage.
“All the money I earned that year went right back into the system,” Griffin said. “It was kinda like starting back over. I played poorly at Q-School, shot 10-under and finished like 100th.”
He didn’t feel like his career’s turning point came until a couple months later at a Monday qualifier in February of 2019 for the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He advanced at the Monday and went to finish fifth, earning him a jump up in the reshuffle. It was the first time he felt a sense of calm that he had a consistent place to play in the professional ranks and welcome monetary relief.
“I was basically out of money there in the beginning of 2019 when I Monday qualified for the [LECOM event], so that fifth got me back in it,” Griffin said. “That was going to be the last Monday I could do for a while. Golf takes away from you a ton, but it’ll toss it back to you every now and then.”
For Griffin, it’s always tossed back just enough to keep chasing it, and there’s never been a backup plan.
“I never really had a plan B. Still don't. I've been pretty frugal, and I've been able to make it work and as long as I can make it work, I'll do it until it kills me,” Griffin said. “I think you kind of know when you're done, and I haven't really been there. I’ve had guys that have stopped playing and they’re like you know when you’re done. I haven’t hit that threshold yet.”
