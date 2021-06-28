Vince India, Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament mastermind

Vince India always tells anyone who will listen that the most important week of a professional golfer’s career is not their first start in a PGA TOUR event but rather Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament. Advance through First and Second Stages, and guarantee at least partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Miss it and a long year awaits.

If anyone would know, it’s India, who has been to Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament, also known as Q-School, each of the last seven times it’s been held. But India won’t have to worry about that come this December, as the 32-year-old is enjoying a banner season on the Korn Ferry Tour at No. 46 on the Points List with only six events remaining, locking up a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and fully-exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do in December now. I might have to go on vacation,” India joked. “Maybe I’ll show up (at Q School) and offer some type of seminar or something.”

Although India hasn’t always garnered the level of status he’s desired at Final Stage, he has made it through at least Second Stage each of the last seven seasons, helping keep the dream alive for at least another year.

“I kind of told myself if I never regain some type of status, if I never made it to Finals, I’d probably consider not doing anything,” India said. “I told myself as long as I have status on Korn Ferry (Tour), I would continue to pursue professional golf.”

Although he’s always earned some form of status, Q-School hasn’t come and gone without providing India his own fair share of the heartbreak, misery and nerves that only it can provide. At 2015 Final Stage at PGA National, India was one shot inside the cut line for fully-exempt status with six holes remaining and the wind howling. He couldn’t hold on, bogeying five of his last six to miss by one, including the unfortunate break of having his ball get stuck in a palm tree on the 13th hole.

“Q school is just stress personified in my opinion,” India said. “Everyone’s on edge. No one is having fun. You’re not playing for (much) money so there’s nothing to be won, and everyone’s in the most grumpy version of themselves, if you know what I mean. It’s kind of just a pretty unfriendly and unfun process for the most part.”

There have been fun memories as well, though, such as the year that his caddie quit on him with nine holes remaining at First Stage in Dothan, Alabama, due to the heat, with India outside the cut line by a couple shots. No problem. He just carried his own bag the last nine holes and birdied five of his last six to advance.

His greatest Q-School jubilation, though, came the first time he secured fully-exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2013 in Palm Springs. In the previous six-round format, India was outside the top 100 with two rounds remaining and only the top 45 and ties gaining status, but the former Iowa Hawkeye fired a fifth-round 67 and followed it up with a final-round 66 on PGA West’s Stadium Course to earn guaranteed starts on the number for the first time.

He even managed to escape Q-School and Alcatraz, which is what the island green on the 17th has become affectionally known, in the same day.

“That was extremely thrilling,” India recalled. “I remember hitting it to 2 inches on the 17th hole on the Stadium Course and then parring 18 to get my card, which was really cool. I think I birdied two of the last three and nearly aced the 17th to a back right pin with an 8-iron. I remember that very vividly. That was probably the most in-the-zone I might have been my entire life. It was pretty wonderful. I wish I could replicate that more often.”

With only status to play for, Q-School magnifies the emotions. In most players’ minds, there are no winners, only losers at each stage. And although there’s not a significant purse to chase at Q-School, the career-changing aspects of the week are why India will always argue that Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School is the most important week of a player’s career.

That type of pressure doesn’t make it easy. India remembers being well inside the cut line, walking down the fairway, breathing a sigh of relief thinking he could bogey the last nine holes and still make it in.

“If you’re not all there mentally and not in control of your wits, it just starts to spiral. It’s really easy to go down a dark path. Q-School just magnifies the bad emotions and the negative things about golf,” India said. “You’re not playing to win. You’re just playing to not (mess) it up. It’s very crazy. It’s a really weird dynamic that it puts on your brain, and I don’t like it. I don’t think anyone really likes it. Playing for a cut just to advance to the next stage is not very fun, but somehow I’ve maintained a pretty good record of doing it.”