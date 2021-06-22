-
Monday qualifiers: Live and Work in Maine Open
June 22, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Falmouth Country Club is host to the Live and Work in Maine Open. (Jared Clemons/PGA TOUR)
Jace McCarron led the way at open qualifying for this week’s inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open, carding 8-under 64 at The Ledges GC in York, Maine, to secure a tee time Thursday at Falmouth CC.
McCarron produced a clean card en route to qualifying for this week’s event, recording eight birdies and zero bogeys. He hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and is set to make his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Josh McCarthy finished runner-up at 7-under 65, carding six birdies and an eagle against a single bogey. McCarthy turned professional this week and competed on the Pepperdine team that recently won the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s golf national title.
Zander Winston and amateur Caleb Manuel shared third-place honors at 6-under 66.
Manuel, 19, hails from nearby Topsham, Maine and will be sure to draw rabid fan support in his home state. He recently completed his freshman year at the University of Connecticut.
Also earning spots in this week’s field were Aman Gupta (67), Gunner Wiebe (68), Hoke Carlton (69) and Terry McCoy (69). Carlton and McCoy survived a 7-for-2 playoff, with David Holmes, Rich Berberian, Kolton Lapa, Perry Cohen and Matt Organisak falling just short.
In all, 65 players competed for eight spots in the inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open.
