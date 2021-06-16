Andy Pope qualifies for fifth U.S. Open, recounts wife getting hit with golf ball

The daycare staff at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont was confused when Andy Pope showed up to pick up his young son, Tommy. With Pope playing in the event, they’d expected his wife, Jacklyn, that afternoon and became curious enough to ask him where she was.

“I’m like, ‘Well, unfortunately she got hit by a golf ball out there.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, some guy hit her in the head with a golf ball!’” Pope recalled. “They were like, ‘Who was it?’ I was like, ‘Me!’ and they started laughing.”

Pope can laugh about it now, but it was no laughing matter at the time. As he recalls, he was practicing flop shots out of the thick rough beside the green at the par-3 13th, preparing for his second U.S. Open when he caught one just a touch flusher than he’d like. He screamed but his wife didn’t see the ball or hear him in time.

“This thing comes down and smacks her right in the forehead, makes contact with her sunglasses and it makes a big loud noise,” Pope said. “Everyone in the crowd is like oh my goodness and she’s like, ‘I’m alright, I’m alright.’ I’m freaking out. I’m like, ‘Holy crap, I just hit her in the head.’ When I look, she’s got a golf ball on her forehead, a welt, and I swear I’ve never seen a forehead swell up so fast.”

Luckily, this year’s practice rounds at Torrey Pines have gone a lot smoother for both Pope and his wife. Not only has he kept his golf balls away from his wife’s head, but he and his family arrived in style after one of his sponsors, Chris Dietzler from Poudre Valley Capital, sent a private jet to Greenville, S.C., to pick him and his family up and take them to the U.S. Open after playing in last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. With extra space on the jet, he was kind enough to offer fellow Korn Ferry Tour member Greyson Sigg and his caddie a ride out to San Diego as well, kicking off what’s already been a great week for Pope.

For Pope, this week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines marks the fifth time in his last six tries that the 37-year-old has successfully qualified for the U.S. Open – an incredible run that first began at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, where he holed a 10-foot birdie on his 36th hole to make the cut on the number in his first major. He also qualified in 2016 at Oakmont and 2017 at Erin Hills but missed the cut. He failed to qualify in 2018 and made the cut at Pebble in 2019. With last year’s U.S. Open qualifying cancelled, he decided to write a letter in Golf.com to the USGA Committee in hopes of receiving a special exemption based on his past qualifying history. It didn’t work, and Pope went back to his tried-and-true method this year of getting into the event – advancing through the 36-hole sectional qualifier again.