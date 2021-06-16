  • Andy Pope qualifies for fifth U.S. Open, recounts wife getting hit with golf ball

  • This week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines marks the fifth time in his last six tries that Andy Pope has successfully qualified. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)This week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines marks the fifth time in his last six tries that Andy Pope has successfully qualified. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)