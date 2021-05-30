-
Winner's Bag: Cameron Young, Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank
May 30, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Young got a second consecutive victory with his five-stroke win. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Cameron Young earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title in as many weeks as the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, carding a four-round total of 18-under at The Glen Club, five strokes clear of Adam Svensson.
The Wake Forest alum began the final round with a four-stroke lead over Nick Hardy and didn’t relent, making three consecutive birdies to begin Sunday and ultimately finishing birdie-birdie to card 4-under 67.
With back-to-back victories at the AdventHealth Championship and Evans Scholars Invitational, Young moves to No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.
Considering he began the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season with zero status, it’s not a bad place to be.
Here’s what was in Young’s bag this week in the Chicago metroplex – the exact same setup that he utilized for last week’s victory in Kansas City.
Driver: Titleist TSi3
4.5 wood: Titleist TSi3
Irons (3-4): Titleist T100
Irons (5-PW): Titleist 620 MB
Wedges (52, 57, 62 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T T11
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 2021
