Monday qualifiers: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

Cameron Tankersley and Nick Dunlap, both 17-year-old high school juniors, stole the show at Monday’s open qualifier for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. Tankersley even received congratulatory video calls from PGA TOUR members Brandt Snedeker and Scott Stallings shortly after he and Dunlap fired incredible 8-under 62s for co-medalist honors at Old Fort Golf Club in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Tankersley attends Dickson County (Tenn.) High School and is verbally committed to Nashville’s Lipscomb University. Tankersley carded four birdies and an eagle on the front nine, followed by three birdies and a bogey on the back side.

Dunlap is homeschooled and hails from Huntsville, Alabama. The 2018 Alabama Boys State Junior Player of the Year is verbally committed to the University of Alabama. Dunlap is also well known for shooting an 11-under 59 as a 12-year-old in a 2016 Birmingham Golf Association Junior Tour event. Monday afternoon, Dunlap carded eight birdies and 10 pars for his bogey-free 62.

Dunlap and Tankersley also have a direct tie to Snedeker, having competed on his statewide junior golf tour in Tennessee (Sneds Tour).

Nick Mason and Carson Jacobs carded 7-under 63s to round out the four qualifiers from Old Fort Golf Club. Mason, who plays out of Englewood, Colorado, previously Monday qualified for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS and MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute this year. Jacobs played collegiately at Vanderbilt University and has status on PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

Matt Nagy led the four qualifiers from GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee, posting an 8-under 64 with an eagle and a hole-in-one to earn medalist honors. Nagy, 32, last Monday qualified into a Korn Ferry Tour event back in June, when he played his way into the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass field.

Sean Dale, Cooper Musselman, and Brooks Thomas finished in a three-way tie for second with 7-under 65s for the final three spots at GreyStone.

Dale has status on the Mackenzie Tour and Monday qualified into the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin field last month. Musselman won a tournament on the LOCALiQ Series last September and will make his fourth career Korn Ferry Tour start. Thomas hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee and played collegiately at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

In all, 172 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from GreyStone Golf Club, click here .