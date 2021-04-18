-
Winner's Bag: Peter Uihlein, MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute
April 18, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Uihlein utilized his bag of Titleist equipment to capture his second Korn Ferry Tour win. (David Becker/Getty Images)
Peter Uihlein secured his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, carding 16-under across four rounds at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort – Sun Mountain GC, good for a four-stroke win over Jamie Lovemark and David Lipsky.
Uihlein, 31, deftly navigated consistently windy conditions throughout the week in Las Vegas, carding four rounds in the 60s to steadily pull away from the pack. The Oklahoma State alum carried a one-stroke lead into the final round, and he extended the margin to as many as six strokes before cruising to the clubhouse.
The PGA TOUR member now has an alternative path at cementing TOUR status for the 2021-22 season, as he moves from No. 73 to No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. The Massachusetts native currently ranks No. 193 on the FedExCup and will head to Louisiana for next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he’ll team with Richy Werenski in the unique team format.
Here’s what was in Uihlein’s bag this week at the MGM Resorts Championship.
Driver: Titleist TSi2, 9 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TSi2, 15 degrees
3-iron: Titleist T-MB
Irons (4-9): Titleist MB Forged
Wedges (48, 54, 58, 62 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Circle T
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
