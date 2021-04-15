Billy Kennerly using strategy over strength

In a golfing world where distance seems to be all the rage these days, Billy Kennerly certainly isn’t the longest hitter on the Korn Ferry Tour, but it’s hard to argue with his results so far in 2021.

Kennerly, who estimates he hits it only around 280, admitted he briefly fell into the trap of chasing distance and speed early on during the pandemic and gained a few yards as a result. But he was still hitting it shorter than his competitors. Following a lackluster 2020 campaign by his standards, the 28-year-old focused this entire offseason on getting back to what he did well in 2017 in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour, placing importance on “course management, hitting fairways consistently and wedging it well.”

It’s worked to this point as he enters this week’s MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute with two top-fives in his last four starts, helping the former Clemson Tiger jump up to No. 48 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings after entering 2021 in 79th.

“I’m not the longest player in the world so I have to do things a little differently,” said Kennerly, who ranks No. 141 on the Korn Ferry Tour in driving distance. “I have to play smart and try not to overpower a golf course. Course management is big for me too because I don’t overpower anything. So, I have to work my around a golf course more than a lot of other guys do.”

Kennerly’s been working his way around golf courses well enough recently that he nearly worked his way into the winner’s circle two different times in 2021. At the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February, he held a two-shot leading entering the par-5 14th but went par-bogey-par-double-bogey to close to miss the three-way playoff by a shot for a heartbreaking solo fourth.

“Especially like three-putting the last two definitely hurt, but I think anytime that you don’t get the job done when you’re so close, it always hurts,” Kennerly said. “But you have to take the positives out of it and keep moving on. There have been plenty of guys that haven’t gotten the job done the first couple of times and have gone on to have good, long careers. So, it’s more of how you look at it than what actually happened. Somehow you have to learn from your mistakes and know that you’re going to be better in that situation next time you’re there.”

Kennerly was right back there in contention in his last start at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, with a share of the lead on the back nine on Sunday but a closing even-par 36 on the back nine wasn’t enough to get it done and he finished T5.

Nevertheless, winning isn’t easy, and his plan is to continue to chip away at the uncomfortableness that arrives for players in contention on Sunday.

“The takeaways are that you know you put yourself there and the more and more comfortable you’ll feel,” Kennerly said. “It’s all a learning experience especially when you don’t close it out. But also, being there twice in the first four events of the year is a nice confidence boost that you’re doing the right things.”

If he keeps doing the right things, he’s confident it’ll result in a trip to the winner’s circle sooner than later.