Peyton White eager to continue Korn Ferry Tour run

Peyton White was all signed up for this week’s Monday qualifier for a spot in the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute as the second of a planned six-week run of Monday qualifiers, but he didn’t end up needing it. Instead, he has a guaranteed spot in the field this week after finishing in the top-25 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin after weekend rounds of 67-66 for a T15 finish.

“It’s huge,” he said. “Going into the weekend in Destin I was in 39th, so I knew I had some work to do. Put together a pretty good round on Saturday and to be able to finish it off on Sunday and be able to get that top-25 was nice, especially to do it with some room to spare.”

The finish was even more impressive when you consider that after Monday qualifying into the event, White had to deal with the uncertainty of having to stay in four different places throughout the tournament week due to the challenges of finding a place at the last minute in the Destin area during Spring Break week.

It’s actually the second time this season that the 25-year-old has played his way into the following week’s event with a top-25 after Monday qualifying. He previously did it at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS in September with a T22 – a week that turned out to be a bright light in a difficult week for his family after his grandmother passed away, who lived nearby in the St. Louis area.

“I went out there for her funeral and right before going out there, I was talking to one of my buddies saying I was going out to St Louis, and he asked if I was going out for the Monday? I obviously wasn’t and didn’t even know there was a Monday out there,” White said. “So, I decided to sign up for that two days after the funeral so I parked my car in Atlanta in case I missed so I could come back for the Local IQ. But just so happened, I Mondayed in pretty close to my grandmother’s hometown so that was kind of special and cool for us as a family.”

White, who is now up to No. 157 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings with his two top-25s in three starts, sees an avenue to Korn Ferry Tour membership that he couldn’t have envisioned prior to the pandemic. With Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada membership, White hadn’t planned to play Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifiers in 2020, but the pandemic forced that tour’s season cancellation, and he was left looking for options for where to play. If he can continue to collect Korn Ferry Tour points, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“It’s definitely tough when you have no security on where you’re going to be playing just given the fact that Canada got cancelled last year. You had to look for other things and to be honest, I’m not sure I would have done as many Korn Ferry Mondays as I have if Canada was going. I probably would have just pursued that route,” White said. “If this ends up turning into status, it might be one of the better things that Canada didn’t happen for me last year given the opportunity to go out and do some Mondays and have a little success in those and getting some Korn Ferry starts. Because I hadn’t had a Korn Ferry start before last year.”

White’s admittedly unfamiliar with how many Korn Ferry Tour points he needs to get more starts the remainder of the year, but he’s OK with that. Uncertainty has become familiar over the last year, and he’s become “comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Although he’s not sure where his next start may come after this week in Vegas, White, who had an offer to be a Financial Analyst at JP Morgan after college, says there’s still nothing else he’d rather be doing. In his four years as a professional since graduating from Ohio University in 2017, he’s figured out the most important key to being a professional golfer.

“In terms of what I’ve learned, you have to be your biggest fan,” White said. “You have to be the one telling yourself you can make it even if you haven’t yet because if you don’t think you can make it, I don’t know who does. Being your biggest fan and staying positive through all the tough times, and just wanting to go out there and win. That’s what I focus on.”