Monday qualifiers: MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute
-
April 13, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- April 13, 2021
- After suffering a broken leg in a skiing accident this past winter, Sam Saunders carded 7-under 64 to qualify for the MGM Resorts Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Lukas Euler led the way at open qualifying for this week’s MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, carding a perfectly splendid 10-under 62 at Boulder Creek GC (Desert Hawk/Coyote Run) to secure a tee time Thursday at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort – Sun Mountain GC.
Euler, who plays out of Scottsdale, Arizona, recorded a clean card Monday, with eight birdies and an eagle against zero bogeys. The 24-year-old hails from Germany and played collegiately at the University of Kentucky.
Euler made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at last fall’s Orange County National Championship, carding rounds of 68-71 but falling short of the cut line. He has also competed in two PGA TOUR events.
Euler, who lists poker as a special interest, will embrace this week’s Vegas vibes as he aims to make an impact on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Also advancing from the Boulder Creek site were Hayden Springer, Sahith Theegala and Chad Hambright. Each carded 8-under 64 to earn a tee time Thursday.
Daniel Wetterich and Luke Kwon shared medalist honors at the Las Vegas National GC site, each carding 8-under 63.
Wetterich, who played collegiately at Ohio State, holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season and has made two starts.
Kwon, who played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma, also holds conditional status this season and has made eight starts, highlighted by a T35 at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS (then known as the Lincoln Land Championship).
Sam Saunders and Nick Mason also advanced from the Las Vegas National site, each posting 7-under 64.
Saunders advances after suffering a broken leg in a skiing accident this past winter, completing an inspiring comeback.
In all, 286 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort.
For all scores from Boulder Creek GC, click here.
For all scores from Las Vegas National GC, click here.
