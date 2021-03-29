Q&A with Harrison Endycott about home country, coming through hard times and more

Aussie native Harrison Endycott has had a nice start to 2021 with three consecutive made cuts including a career-best solo fifth at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. His first three starts of 2021 have helped him jump from No. 106 to No. 85 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings.

Prior to earning membership on the Korn Ferry Tour, Endycott, 24, posted seven top-10s in two seasons on PGA TOUR Latino América. As an amateur, Endycott won the prestigious 2016 Porter Cup. He also teamed up with Cameron Davis and Curtis Luck to cruise to a 19-shot victory for Australia at the 2016 World Amateur Team Championship to win the Eisenhour Trophy.

Following Endycott’s recent surge up the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings, PGA TOUR Digital caught up with him to discuss playing with his former Australian Prime Minister, beers with Jim Jefferies, his appreciation for Connor McGregor and playing for his mom.

Who were your favorite golfers growing up and who did you model your game after?

I loved Adam Scott, and he’s still killing it in the world right now. I still love Aaron Baddeley’s game. Jason Day’s got a great game as well. But to be fair, I just love Justin Thomas’ game. I know he’s not an Aussie, but if I could get 5% of what he’s got, that’d be awesome.

Have you ever gotten to play with Adam Scott or Aaron Baddeley?

I’ve never played with Scottie, but I’ve ran into him a few times and he’s given me some time. Yes, I know Badds well. I played a bit with him. I won a junior tournament back in Australia that the winner of that got to go play Baddeley’s tournament in China, so that’s the first time I met him. And then I was an amateur and got a start at the Australian Open, and I played a practice round with him and I kept in touch. And we’ve kind of built on that. Then I moved to Scottsdale and so we started practicing and playing a little bit. So, he’s been a really good role model for me to look up to.

What’s the most nervous you’ve ever been on a golf course?

First time I played golf with our longest serving Prime Minister John Howard. He’s a member of my golf club back in Australia, Avondale Golf Club.

What was that like playing with the former Prime Minister of your country?

It was cool. You’re just a young kid and you’ve just met the leader of your country. You don’t know what to say. I was maybe 16 or 17 when we played, but I got to know Mr. Howard through Avondale at the end. He’s been very supportive of my career and stuff like that. But, yeah, and this was when he had just gotten out of politics in Australia and the new Prime Minister took over, so after that was when he was a lot more approachable because he didn’t have bodyguards everywhere and things like that. So, when I first went to that club when he was Prime Minister, I would have been about 12 or 13, you had two security guards with him at all times and things like that, where once I started to see him regularly was when he was out, and he was more approachable like a regular person. But not only to me, he’s really supportive of [junior golf]. We’ve got a great junior program back in Australia, and he does a lot for that junior program. He’s pretty cool.

What is your favorite golf course in the world?

Castle Stuart Golf Links in Scotland. It’s one of my favorite tracks. They used to have the Scottish Open there, and that golf course really impressed me. I played a fun match around there, and it was just perfect.

What’s one rule you’d change about golf if you were able to?

Probably the divot rule. If you hit a fairway and you’re in a divot, you get a preferred. I might get some controversy over that but screw it.

Is there anyone you’re playing for when you’re out on the course?

I was always close with my mom and she passed away from ovarian cancer back in 2015. That was a tough time in our family, so I always play with her thought and live everyday with her thought. So that’s definitely one thing. But as hard as it is, I always try to approach most of my rounds with the best intention to treat it as it’s not life because of what I’ve been through. Sometimes it’s very easy to forget that. I forget that at times regularly, but sometimes I’ve always had to bring that back because you know we’re out here playing, we’re doing things that a lot of people wish they could be doing.

How difficult was that to get through with your mother’s passing?

I was a 15-year-old kid, and it was a huge shock. You go through where you have your mom every day and you’re a perfectly happy family and mom and dad are taking us to sport on the weekend. You’re going to school, and you’re living life like a regular kid. Then all the sudden you wake up one day and it’s gone. I went through a pretty hard time. I really struggled for a long time. I was lost. It didn’t happen straight away, but as time went on, without being selfish, you get jealous. You see all your buddies and you go over to someone’s house and his mom is cooking you dinner and you’re hanging out. You’re not thinking it, but it’s in your subconscious, ‘Why don’t I have this? It’s not fair. Life’s punished me.’ You start going down that road, and I went through a good three to four years of a really tough time. At the time, I’m traveling a lot and I’m away from home and you have your ups and downs. You’re not playing well. There’s so many outside things that as a young kid you just simply don’t know how to handle, and you have to learn. You have to reach out to people, and that was my journey. It’s never easy for anyone. Especially as a kid at that age. It’s something that like my grandma should have never buried a daughter, and that’s a hard thing.

I know you mentioned you had some hard times, what and who helped you get through that?

Definitely my coach, they’re father and son Ben and Mark Patterson in Australia. They’re both golf coaches at Avondale Golf Club in Australia, and they’re like a second family to me. They’ve always been there. I’ve got a great bunch of school friends that have always been there for me. I’ve been fortunate enough. And Avondale Golf Club. Avondale Golf Club was right behind me when I went through that tough time. And they were always there, so that’s why I’ll never forget them. Obviously, out of that, I gained too a sponsor that is now part of my team. Obviously, just you meet a lot of people over here too you’re meeting new friends, and I met a new girl. She supports me. Little things like that. That’s kind of the support crew that I’ve been very fortunate to not only maintain but gain. There’s a lot of people who go through worse situations than I went through that don’t have that.

Could you tell me more about gaining a sponsor during that time?

It’s NanoBubble Technology, Gary Stone. It’s his company in Australia. He’s a member at my club. We’re really good friends, and he backed me. As soon as I wanted to turn pro, he with no hesitation backed me. That’s someone, I don’t know how far I’m going to go in this game, I’ve got no idea, I’d be god if I could tell you that. But I just knew that wherever part of this game I get to in my life, he’s always a huge thank. He and his family have stuck an arm out to back a young Aussie kid to try to come achieve a dream.

Thinking about achieving a dream, what would you buy if you won a PGA TOUR event?

I think a house has to be No. 1 and then probably a like a Ford Raptor or something. I know stuff changes, but if I were to win a PGA TOUR event right now, I’d probably get a Raptor.

What’s left on your golf bucket list and what motivates you in the game?

Definitely bucket list is to get on the PGA TOUR and be a TOUR winner. What motivates me is simply the TOUR. You go out there and play for stupid amounts of money and we’re seriously fortunate to have scary amounts of financial support in this game. And golf provides not only a life for individual players but business as well. And that’s what drives me to go and play well. You play well and you can have a lot of luxuries.

As an Aussie who has moved to Scottsdale for professional golf, what do you miss most about Australia?

I miss a Carlton Draught and a Chicken Parmigiana I think – those are two things I miss pretty hard. But yeah, you miss your friends too, your schoolmates, and all that type of stuff.

What’s your favorite city in Australia?

I’m going to be biased, but it’s got to be Sydney. I’m from Sydney, but Sydney is by far by my favorite. It’s just a really cool city to go and have some fun in.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

Yeah, I played rugby league. I did a lot of surfing growing up and played soccer, played rugby union, played cricket. Yeah, I played a bit of everything really. But golf was always my passion.

If you had a day away from the golf course, what are some things you like to do?

Obviously, it’s changed because when I was back in Australia, I’d always be down on the beach and hanging with my buddies. But now living in Scottsdale, I like to go hike. I like to just chill out, go and do things at my own pace. My girlfriend is big into off roading and camping, so we do a little bit of that. Especially Scottsdale, it’s a bit of a different lifestyle there, so I like to try what people like to do there.

If you were not playing golf, I saw you’d like to own a business…what kind of business would you own?

I don’t know. My parents had a coffee shop in Australia for 21 years. I’d definitely probably like to do something maybe in that market, but yeah, that’s a hard one. I think that’s something that I’d kind of figure out if I was more mind focused on starting up a business.

Know you’re a big coffee guy, what’s your favorite?

I just like a latte. I’m pretty simple with that. I don’t like putting in a good coffee sugar or cream, I want it as it is. But my favorite coffee would probably be Segafredo back in Australia, but I don’t really have a favorite bean over here. I just like finding a good coffee shop. I do like a lot of South American blends.

Who are your other favorite athletes outside of golf?

I’m a big sport and love all sports, so there’s probably 10 guys that are floating around right now. Between like Connor McGregor and Mike Tyson, he was just phenomenal back in his career. One of my favorite Rugby League players back in the day was Scott Briggs, who played for my team the West Tigers. He was an unbelievable halfback. I’d probably just put down like Connor McGregor. He’s probably the one that stands out because of his mindset and just the ability to win.

If you could meet one celebrity, who would it be?

I would love to have a beer with [comedian] Jim Jefferies. It would be funny as hell. It would just be hilarious.