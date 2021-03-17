Q&A with Curtis Thompson on returning to Louisiana, his golf comeback and more

What made you pick LSU?

I was home schooled for middle school and high school, and although Buddy Alexander ran a really great program at Florida, I just wanted to get away from home and get a little more culture in the system for myself and just get away from home. That’s really why I went to LSU. It actually turned out to be a pretty good decision because my reason to go to Florida would have been Buddy Alexander, and I think he would have ended up leaving my freshman year. So pretty happy about that decision.

Favorite Louisiana-based food?

Walk-Ons and get the catfish atchaflaya or crawfish etouffee. That’s pretty tough to beat those two. Obviously, those are restaurant based, but If you go to a tailgate and get that, it’s going to be a little better in my personal opinion.

Favorite LSU game?

It’s hard to pick. I think the LSU-Florida game no matter where it’s at is my favorite game because those were the two schools it came down to me to go. It’s just the camaraderie of those games every year no matter where it is. It’s the most fun game to go to I think. The Alabama game is craziness, but I don’t have much attachment to Alabama, but Florida I kind of do.

What did the breakthrough last year feel like to have to go back to Q-School after quitting the game for a stretch then medal and then win on the Korn Ferry Tour last year?

It’s been crazy. If you would have told me that year happened in 2015, that’s what my expectations looked like, what last year looked like. Then I obviously had some issues and so expectations went down. I righted a few wrongs, not really wrongs but things that bugged me in life in general. Quitting golf was never really OK with me. Not getting my degree was never really ok with me. And I was always looking forward to getting married. Really those three things really came together, and I got those crossed off the bucket list. Then it was just golf. You obviously have a marriage to maintain and a house to maintain, but all the things that were on my mind and bugging me were gone. Obviously, it was a huge breakthrough year. I’ve got goals for this year that look a lot similar to last year. It means a lot and be great to be in this position to be able to come out here and play some golf and enjoy where I’m at and just hopefully be patient enough where I can get another win or some more top-5s.

How much did you have left to graduate at LSU when you went back and when did you graduate?

I had 18 credits left when I left in 2014. I graduated middle of last year. That was the only good thing that came out of COVID was my last couple classes I was going to have to take at LSU. I didn’t know how I was going to be able to do it with travel. I was going to somehow make it work. I was already contacting the instructors that taught the classes that I was going to have to be there for and trying to explain my situation. But then COVID hit, and they found ways to offer the classes online, so I was able to do them as I traveled. So I finished middle of last year. I think it took me about a year and half. Beginning of 2019 was when I went back.

What was it like to graduate after juggling pro golf and finishing your degree?

When I went to LSU, it was my No. 1 goal. I wanted to do all four years and get that degree and get something that means something. So I just wanted something that meant something, and after my third year of college, I was sitting very stagnant. I felt like I was playing better golf than I was getting my results and I just, I don’t know, I split. The school aspect has always been easy for me because I’m a pretty self-driven person in the first place. So it wasn’t anything for me to go back, but it was just really taking the initiative to start it. Because once you leave, no one wants to go back. You’re like you know what I don’t really need it, whatever, whatever, but it’s always something. Maybe I played really nice golf 5-7 years and I want to go work somewhere and get a job. So once golf is over, what else do you really have when you’ve been playing for 25 years?

Tell me more about quitting golf…how long did you quit for and what made you come back?

John Peterson and I have done it multiple times. We retire and come back. When you’ve played golf for that long, you just want to play. As much as you tell yourself, it doesn’t make sense to play anymore, you’re not playing great, you’re not providing for your family and all that. That’s what got me to quit. I was playing horrendous. I was shooting low 80s, high 80s, I’m like I just got to go. I started caddying for Lexi, and I’d say that was the low point there in 2018. Just because the game is not there doesn’t mean the golf brain is not there. So that was my low point. Right before I caddied for Lexi, we were trying to figure out what I was going to do. Was I going to go back to school? Or was I going to try and start selling myself to people at golf courses? Do you need somebody to do this for you? Without a degree, it’s tough to find something. So I started caddying for Lexi and caddying at Pine Tree, and something just flipped.

I had a lot of people, very successful people in general in different parts of the world, saying, ‘Hey go get your degree, tackle that first. You got to start that. Then that way golf’s just a backburner, and you always have that degree and no one can ever take that from you.’ So I started that. Then I started playing golf with some members at different golf courses, and they said the same thing, ‘You got to try again with this much talent and this much work.’ And really it turns out that a 2-4 month break from grinding and banging my head in the ground was what I needed, to just watch some golf and turn it off for a little bit.

How long did you caddie for Lexi?

Not many. I did the end of the year in 2018 and beginning two events in 2019. It was only like four events. But it was nice, we got a win, and we played the Diamond Resorts, which is automatic money. I think I made $70K in those 2-4 events. So that money right there kind of got me back into it. And from there, 2019 was a pretty good year. Did Monday Qualifying and all that, never made it through unfortunately, but then got to Q School and it was like a new golfer came out.