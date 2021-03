Q&A with Curtis Thompson on returning to Louisiana, his golf comeback and more

What did you take away from caddying for Lexi?

Well, I mean there’s no one that hits a golf ball like she does. I mean even the guys that I play with out on the Korn Ferry Tour, there’s no one that hits it like she does. So you have to give yourself a little leeway when it comes to that, but the game is just a lot easier than people make it. It really just comes down to keeping your ball in play off the tee and having good lag putting because at the end of the day, we’re probably going to have once maybe twice a round where we can two putt for a birdie. And then the rest of the holes you can play a little more conservative and still get around the golf course. So that’s what I learned. It sounds dumb, but the less mistakes you make the better. It’s not about how much firepower you have. Obviously it’s better to have a machine with six gears as opposed to three. It’s nice to have if you’re four back with nine to play, and you don’t care about where you finish except for a win. It’s nice to be like ‘Ok, well now I’m going to turn it up a little bit.’ It’s nice to have that, but it’s not what golf’s about is what I learned.

How are you a different golfer than you were during your first run on the Korn Ferry Tour?

In my eyes, just my mental ability to play golf is much better now. When I came out, I was a much better ball-striker and driver of the golf ball in 2015. I was much better tee-to-green, but I was much more sputtered. No doubt about that. But almost I was such a good ball striker in my mind that it didn’t allow me to play smarter in some areas where I could have. To where now that I’ve seen that a ball can go way off-line on any swing, I’ve changed how I play golf.

Last year, for example, looking at my par-5 play, I averaged 4.5. I noticed that at the beginning of the year and said every time we play golf we’re 2-under-par based off the stats every time we play. So then from there all you have to do is find a couple birdies and some pars to shoot in the 60s or 70,71. And a high 60s or low 70s average is all you need to be one of the best players in the world and one of the best players on the Korn Ferry Tour. So I noticed that and that’s something I didn’t notice back in 2015. Now, I try to hit it in spots where I go out and make less bogeys. I don’t make as many birdies, but I don’t make quite as many bogeys and my bad days are much better.

When you were shooting in the 80s, who helped you get out of that funk?

I had started doing it on my own, but there’s a guy named Horatio out at the Dye Preserve that started getting me out of it. But two weeks before Q-School, I’m like ‘OK, I’m hitting it good enough, but I know I can only do one thing with the golf ball, and it’s going to be very difficult to control on certain holes.’ So two weeks before Q School I went to Martin Hall and said, ‘OK we gotta fix this shit. This is not quite right. Let’s get it right.’ He turned me upside down for about a week and I started to get it and then right before showtime it really started to click. Without him, there’s no way that I could have been where I am now. I could have made it through Q-School with what I had going to him, but there’s no way I would have run thru Q-School like I did and then had the year I had last year.

How much more prepared do you feel for the PGA TOUR now than you did back then? You’re still only 28 and have a lot of golf in front of you?

I’ve always thought that my game suits the PGA TOUR more than the Korn Ferry Tour. I hit it decently far. My ball striking has different gears to it where I can turn it up to where I can make a lot of pars or turn it to where I make more birdies. Putting does seem to be my sore spot, but it’s getting stronger by the day. I just feel like out on the PGA TOUR the better the ball-strikers are the ones that make it a little further. Obviously, the guys that putt well every week are always at the top, but I feel like it makes it easier if you give yourself more opportunities with your ball striking.

Who were your favorite players growing up?

Fred Couples is one of my favorite players and swings like that, I just really enjoy watching very natural players, and I think he’s one of the best at it. Ernie Els is another one of my favorites. Pretty feel oriented players, that’s who I look at for my game.

What’s the most nervous you’ve ever been on the golf course?

I would say was when I Monday qualified into the 2015 Sony Open, and that first hole, I started on No. 10, it was my first tee shot as a pro and first TOUR event, and I’m trying to drive the green. I’m like, ‘So your first shot, you’re going to try to drive the green?’ No. 10 is drivable there. It’s like 320. So I don’t know why I was so nervous there, maybe because the jitters of your first PGA TOUR golf shot or that your first PGA TOUR golf shot was trying to drive the green. I’m not sure.

What’s one thing you’d buy or do if you won a PGA TOUR event?

I have no idea. I’ve got a house, I’ve got two nice cars, and just bought my dad a car in December. So really the first thing that came to mind is I’d buy a 1970 Charger is probably what I’d go and buy.

What’d you buy your dad in December?

It was a Christmas present. It was one of my goals by the time he was 60. He had two 1987 Grand Nationals when we were little, and those cars, they break especially when they’re fast. So as we started playing golf, he was spending a lot of money on the cars and eh was trying to keep us in golf and so he sold the two cars and went with us for golf. He just said I’ve gotta get rid of these things. They cost me too much money. So that was one of my goals as I came out of the slump. I said lets make sure that we do something good when it comes down to this to get him a 1986 black Grand National, and it’s got probably 650-700 horsepower. He loves the car. There’s no way to hide that. He was upset at first, because he thought I went out and blew all the money on it just myself, but my brother and sister all chipped in to pay for it.

What would you consider a successful career when you’re done?

Honestly if the career somehow ended right now with an injury, I’ve proven to myself that anybody can come out of anything. I went for a year, year and half there thinking that I’d never play golf competitively ever again. And here I am. Obviously I’d like to spend a bunch of time on the PGA TOUR and when I do have kids, I’d like to not miss their entire life. I don’t really want to play until I’m 60 years old. I’d like to think that this year is my year and I go up to and I can play 5-7-10 years on the PGA TOUR, be successful at it and then be done with it and watch my kids grow up and enjoy the second half of my life. That would be successful for me.

What would you do in the second half?

I’d probably open some sort of golf shop with simulators, kind of like a bowling alley, topgolf kind of deal with simulators, bar, and just have it down by my house and run it.