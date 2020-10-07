Monday qualifiers: Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39

ORLANDO, Fla. – Joseph Winslow led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, carding 8-under 64 at Orange County National (Crooked Cat) to secure a tee time Thursday at Orange County National (Panther Lake).

Winslow, who hails from Overland Park, Kansas, recorded six birdies and an eagle against zero bogeys Monday to earn his second Korn Ferry Tour start of 2020. The University of South Florida alum also open-qualified for the Panama Championship in February, finishing T28.

After advancing through Monday’s qualifier, Winslow will be joined in central Florida by his brother Michael, a high school senior and accomplished junior golfer who will caddie for the week.

“Found out that (Joseph) got in last night, and booked a flight in about two hours,” Michael said on Tuesday. “Caught a flight this morning at 8 a.m., and now I’m down here, so it’s really cool to be out here.

“My mom, she kind of left it up to me, which was surprising,” he continued with a smile. “My dad was out of town, but he didn’t have much to say, so he was pumped.”

“The last time he had an opportunity, he came up when I was an alternate for (the WinCo Foods) Portland (Open) earlier this year, and we ended up sitting around for three days and had to fly back home,” added Joseph. “So it’s nice that he finally gets the starting nod.”

Winslow played the full 2019 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 12 cuts in 21 starts and recording two top-15s. With his brother on the bag, he’ll aim for more success at Orange County National.

Also advancing from the Crooked Cat site were Ross Miller, Ted Smith and Nick Arman, each carding 7-under 65.

Alejandro Tosti, Chris Gilman, Lukas Euler and Tom Forster each secured a tee time this week via the Reunion Resort (Palmer) qualifier, each carding 8-under 64 and then surviving a 6-for-4 playoff. Steven Fisk and Piri Borja were the odd men out at 8-under.

In all, 238 players competed for eight spots in this week's field.

For all scores from the Orange County National (Crooked Cat) site, click here.

For all scores from the Reunion Resort (Palmer) site, click here.