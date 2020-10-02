After memorable U.S. Open experience, Wu contending in Savannah

Less than a year after turning professional, Brandon Wu has already made a knack of having some unforgettable moments at the U.S. Open.

Wu, who won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, earned a spot at Winged Foot thanks to his play this season on the Korn Ferry Tour. It just so happened that Winged Foot is a 10-minute drive from the house he grew up in. He could ride his bike, if he wanted.

“It was definitely a moment I wanted to cherish going into it and I was pretty nervous on that first tee. When they said ‘Scarsdale, New York’ my heart skipped a beat, you know? It was pretty special hearing that,” said Wu from the Savannah Golf Championship, where he shot a second-round 66.

“I hit a good drive, too, so it’s one to remember for a long time.”

The 2020 U.S. Open was moved from June to September due to COVID-19. At last season’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Wu made the cut, which meant he had to of course play through to Sunday’s final round. Only one problem: that was the day his convocation from Stanford University was scheduled for.

Still, the United States Golf Association arranged for Wu to receive his Stanford diploma on the 72nd green after the conclusion of play. He told PGATOUR.com earlier this year that that experience “was so cool”

“It’s something you can only dream of, for sure,” he said. “I’ll have that whole day with me the rest of my life.”

Fast-forward to September and Wu had another moment to cherish – he was tied for the lead through nine holes at Winged Foot.

Although he had never played the West Course before (he had played the East Course a couple of times, he said), after a bogey on the par-3 3rd he rattled off birdies on No’s 5, 7 and 9.

“U.S. Open’s are already special,” said Wu, “and then I was tied for the lead through nine, so that was pretty cool.”

Wu ended up hitting some “loose” shots for the remaining 27 holes of the tournament and finished at 10-over, missing the cut. He said he took a lot of positives from the week as he pivoted back to the Korn Ferry Tour for the balance of 2020.

“I totally have the game to compete,” said Wu of his experience at Winged Foot. “The positives are that I played nine good holes and was tied for the lead, but there was still work to be done.”

Wu pointed to his consistency as something that needed to be worked on. He knows he doesn’t hit the ball as far as eventual U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau or even runner-up Matthew Wolff, so Wu said he needed to start hitting more fairways in order to play from a safe area.

“I wish I played a little bit better because it would have been a better test, but still it’s a cool experience to tell your friends about and at the end of the day it was really fun,” said Wu.

Wu missed the cut at his first Korn Ferry Tour event since his victory (last week in Wichita) but through two rounds in Savannah, he sits at 10-under and was inside the top-10 on the leaderboard through midday Friday.

He said despite the course record falling on Thursday (Andrew Dorn shot a 9-under 63) that gave him the knowledge of what could be achieved on the golf course and gave him an idea of what he needed to do to win this week.

He made no bogeys Friday and credits a sneaky-good chip on the par-4 13th (after hitting a mud ball from the fairway) to help him save par. On 18 he had another solid chip that set up another par-saver – key, he said, to keep his scorecard clean.

With only one event left on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule for this part of the 2020-21 season, Wu said he’s learned a lot – including his major-championship foray at the U.S. Open – since, he points out, his first full calendar year as a professional golfer is coming to a close.

“It’s good to experience the highs of winning and the lows of trying to Monday Qualify and missing them but doing it every week. It’s cool to see the full spectrum of professional golf at this level,” said Wu. “I feel like I’m definitely confident moving into next season and be in a good spot to get into The 25 and make it on TOUR.”