Monday qualifiers: Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
September 22, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- LSU alum Andrew Loupe will make his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2020 after successfully Monday qualifying. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Austin Bautista led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth, carding 8-under 64 at Sand Creek Station GC to earn a tee time Thursday at Crestview CC.
Bautista carded nine birdies against a single bogey to earn his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. The 2016 New South Wales Amateur champion, who now resides in Altadena, California, has spent time on PGA Tour Australasia as well as the Outlaw Tour. He also sports an eclectic Instagram handle, @giggleswithaustin.
Also advancing from the Sand Creek Station GC site were Landon Lyons, Spencer Soosman and Luke Gannon. All three were part of a 5-for-3 playoff at 7-under 65, with Derek Oland and Logan McCracken the odd men out.
Andre Metzger and Patrick Cover shared medalist honors (7-under 65) at the Auburn Hills GC site. Metzger carded seven birdies and 11 pars, while Cover recorded five birdies and an eagle against zero bogeys.
Metzger, 38, holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season (T76 at Final Stage last fall) and will be making his fourth Tour start of 2020. He currently stands No. 236 on the Points List, and a big week in the Air Capital of the World could provide a boost for future reshuffles.
Cover will make his second career Korn Ferry Tour start, having debuted at the Country Club de Bogota Championship in February via open qualifying. The native of Huntersville, North Carolina played collegiately at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, graduating in 2018.
Andrew Loupe and Daniel Stringfellow earned the final spots available at Auburn Hills, matching 6-under 66s and surviving a 3-for-2 playoff with Corbin Mills.
In all, 219 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from Sand Creek Station GC, click here.
For all scores from Auburn Hills GC, click here.
