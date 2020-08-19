Emotional Villegas set for first start since daughter Mia's passing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wednesday afternoon, Camilo Villegas shared a laugh on the Ohio State University GC putting green alongside fellow University of Florida alum Tyson Alexander – Alexander’s dad Buddy coached Villegas in college, and all remain close friends.

The topic of discussion? Punctuation marks.

“This,” said Alexander to a TOUR staffer, making a diagonal motion with his arm. “What’s this called?”

“Backslash?” responded the staffer.

“Backslash!” exclaimed Villegas.

One of many varied conversations that take place over the course of a golf tournament, the cadence that will help Villegas find a new normal of sorts as he returns to competition at this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

On July 26, Villegas’ daughter Mia passed away at just 22 months old, after battling tumors on her brain and spine.

This will mark Villegas’ first start since Mia’s passing, deciding in conjunction with his wife Maria that it was the right time to return.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, for the love, for the energy,” said Villegas in an emotional interview Wednesday afternoon at the Ohio State University GC. “All the golfing world and non-golfing world, everybody has been great. I can feel the love; I can feel the energy.

“The miracle became Mia’s miracle. Not our miracle; obviously we wanted her to be here with us, but it got to the point where it got pretty crazy, and the best thing turned out for her to rest. She’s not here with us physically, but she’ll remain in our hearts forever.”

Since Mia’s passing, players across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions have sported rainbow ribbons as they compete. Mia loved rainbows. This week, Villegas dons a rainbow ribbon on the right side of his cap.

“It was awesome,” said Villegas of the tribute to Mia across Tours. “It was tough; to be honest; it was hard to watch on TV, but I kept getting the messages from all the players and staff … it lifts you up.

“Life doesn’t stop, and we’re not the only family that has gone through stuff like this. We can’t change anything that happened in the past, but we can have a good attitude and reshape what’s happening today, and what’s going to happen in the future.”

At first, Villegas wasn’t sure if he was ready to play this week. He also wasn’t initially sure as to whether he was in the field (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship eligibility is based directly off the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, and he ranks No. 102 in just four starts, on the strength of a T4 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship in February, in his home country).

But after discussions with Maria, he decided to play. He knows the course, and he wanted to see his friends across the Tour family. His brother Manny was free this week, and will be on the bag.

As he traverses the grounds at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Villegas is offered condolences and well wishes by players, caddies and staffers alike. He smiles, stops for a quick chat and expresses his appreciation. Rainbow ribbons are prevalent.

Villegas knows the road ahead won’t be easy, but he’s determined to honor Mia’s memory for the rest of his life, including via the Camilo Villegas Foundation, renamed as Mia’s Miracles.

The foundation’s mission: Bring smiles and positivity to children and families facing challenging circumstances.

“I could see that little human being fighting for her life, and it was pretty inspiring,” said Villegas. “She will continue to inspire us. It’s Mia’s miracle, and we’ll keep moving forward, so it’s time to help others. It’s time to have fun with the foundation. It’s time to come back and play golf.”

Villegas paused and then added a final sentiment.

“I’m also very thankful about something, to be honest. I haven’t played golf in a long time, due to a shoulder injury, and I had a chance to be with my little one for 22 months.

“Why did that happen? I have no clue, but if I would’ve played golf during that time, I would’ve enjoyed my daughter maybe half of the time. So hey, things happen for a reason. We’ll have good energy and a good attitude toward the whole situation, and have fun with what’s coming in our near future.”