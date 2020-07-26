-
-
Winner's Bag: Max McGreevy, Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
-
July 26, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
-
Interviews
Max McGreevy interview after winning the Price Cutter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Max McGreevy was in middle school, his dad won a Titleist Scotty Cameron Red X putter in a company scramble. McGreevy has used the putter for 13 years or so – others have come and go, but as far as the Red X, “it’s been hard to get out of my bag.”
The 25-year-old University of Oklahoma alum put that putter to good use throughout the week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, to say the least.
Entering the final round at Highland Springs CC five strokes off the lead, McGreevy fashioned an 8-under 64 to storm to the top of the leaderboard, finishing at 21-under for a one-stroke victory over Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.
With the victory, McGreevy moves to No. 8 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, well positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined season.
“That’s my baby,” said McGreevy of his winning putter. I made three or four putts of 20 or 30 feet that got my nerves at ease early on in (Sunday’s) round. Every time I had a short one that I needed to make, it was right in the back every single time.
“The putter was hot this week, and hopefully it can stay hot for a while.”
Here’s what was in McGreevy’s bag this week at Highland Springs CC, as he secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 31st Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Driver: Srixon Z 785, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: Nike Vapor Fly, 15 degrees
5-wood: Nike VR Pro Limited Edition, 19 degrees
Irons (4-5): Srixon Z 585
Irons (6-PW): Srixon Z 785
Wedges (50, 54, 60 degrees): Cleveland RTX 4
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Red X
Ball: Srixon Z-STAR
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.