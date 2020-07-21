Q&A: Chad Ramey

For Chad Ramey, there’s no place like home – except when he’s on the golf course.

The Mississippi State alum was born and raised in Mississippi and calls it home again, while many of his fellow touring professionals have decided to put down roots in Arizona or Florida.

Ramey, who sits just inside The 25 past the midway point of 2020, spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about the love for his home state, how he started marking his ball with a coin from Iceland of all places, and what his big life goal is.

You’ve had a pretty solid Return to Golf, but how has this year been for you overall?

It has definitely been different, for sure. Being at the course and just knowing there aren’t any spectators and no Pro-Am’s. It’s taken a little more time to get used to the off-the-course stuff. There is no host housing, which I used to do a lot of to save a few dollars here and there. Everything is takeout. Every meal you call in somewhere, pick it up, and eat in the hotel room so it’s taken a lot of getting used to but it’s just the way we have to do things right now. I’m just happy to be able to play.

You’ve played a couple of times on the PGA TOUR, but what was it like specifically to be able to tee it up in your hometown event, the Sanderson Farms Championship?

It was fun. It was a fun week for sure. It showed me just a lot of experience seeing what those other guys are doing and if nothing else proving I can compete with them so there was some confirmation for me and it was a learning experience too. Plus, it’s always fun to play in your home state.

I saw you were born and raised in Mississippi – do you still live there now?

I do. Born and raised, went to college there, and still live there now. Obviously I’m on the road a lot but whenever I have an off week I go back there and hang out.

What drew you back?

First off my dad helps me with my swing a lot so I’m hanging out with him. I also take lessons with VJ Trolio and Tim Yelverton too and they’re located at West Point at Old Waverley so I live within an hour from them. In the offseason I’m a very big outdoors person and love to hunt so it would be hard for me to move to Florida or Arizona where I can’t really enjoy the hunting aspect of the winters. All the people who work on my swing and my game are still in Mississippi so I want to be close to them, and then I just love the outdoors and hunting.

How did you decide on Mississippi State?

Starkville is actually only 20 minutes from where both my swing coaches are so that definitely played a big role in that. Not that I necessarily wanted to stay super close to home but it kind of worked out that way with how the offers came in. I wanted to play golf in the SEC if given the chance so I went with it.

So is your big goal to buy a little piece of land and watch the world go by?

Without a doubt, that would be awesome. That’d be like a lifelong goal to be well off and be able to buy your own piece of land and live on it and hunt on it – that’d be pretty cool.

What kind of hunting do you do?

We have some land in the Mississippi delta where we do duck hunting and deer hunting at. Back home we do some deer hunting and turkey hunting too. A little bit of everything

You went to an Agricultural High School – tell me more about that?

That’s the funny thing – I honestly couldn’t answer that because it was more before my time that it was more of an agriculture school. As far as actual classes that I personally took, I never took courses that were focused on agriculture. I think it was honestly more of a historical part of it. They kept the name going along. As far as my classes I didn’t take any other agriculture-focused things. It is different though, for sure.

Do you still use an Icelandic coin to mark your ball?

No, because I lost it (laughs). I had a roommate from college who was from Iceland and it wasn’t superstition necessarily but he gave me the coin and I always had it so I always used it. I ended up losing that coin but funny enough I played the Mackenzie Tour 3-4 years ago and when I was up there I had a Canadian coin and so I use that now, every round. I use the same coin every time – I liked the quarter with the red maple leaf on the side and it was nice and shiny so I just kept using it.

You seem to be a bit of a homebody, but have you travelled much otherwise?

Other than golf I haven’t traveled a lot, but because of golf I’ve been to a lot of places. I haven’t been over to Europe but to South America, and on the Mackenzie Tour I went from West Coast to East Coast and everywhere between. That’s the cool thing about playing golf: I’ve got to see so many cool places along the way.

What does a perfect day look like for you?

It would just be with hunting. Waking up in the morning and enjoying a nice cup of coffee (laughs) and doing some hunting in the morning. Coming back and hanging out with family and friends and going back and hunting in the afternoon – basically just a day full of hunting.