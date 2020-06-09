-
-
Monday qualifiers: Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass
-
June 09, 2020
By Mackenzie Perez, PGATOUR.COM
- June 09, 2020
- Martin Piller won a playoff to get into the field. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
After a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday qualifiers are back in action this week. Players faced off at The Palencia Club and Eagle Harbor Golf Club in Northeast Florida, with four spots in the inaugural Korn Ferry Tour Challenge at TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course available via each site.
Yale University alum James Nicholas led the pack at The Palencia Club qualifier, firing a bogey-free, 11-under 61. Compared to most Korn Ferry Tour players, Nicholas’ path to the Tour is unique and some would say rare as he was a multi-sport athlete at an Ivy- league school on a pre-med track. The former Yale football and golf standout will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut this week. To learn more about his journey to the Korn Ferry Tour, click here.
Also advancing from The Palencia Club via playoff at 6-under par were Harry Hall, Alex Smalley and Andrew Alligood.
At Eagle Harbor Golf Club, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Ryan McCormick carded 8-under 64 to secure his spot at Dye’s Valley Course this week. The 28-year-old made five birdies in his opening nine and finished the round with three birdies to avoid a six-way playoff at 7-under 65.
The playoff was held Tuesday morning due to a rain delay late Monday evening. Surviving the 6-for-3 playoff were Matt Nagy, Martin Piller and Jonathan Hodge. Piller carded a bogey-free round to secure his spot in the playoff, while Hodge drained a 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 after a rain delay to card 7-under 65.
In all, 207 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from The Palencia Club, click here.
For all scores from Eagle Harbor Golf Club, click here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.