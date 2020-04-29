-
Bulle gains perspective through coaching, fatherhood
April 29, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Kent Bulle spent time as assistant golf coach at his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State, while recovering from injury. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kent Bulle is happy.
He’ll put his head on the pillow at night next to his wife Lauren, after sending his 14-month-old daughter Emma Jane to sleep, and will know, for the first time in his life, that he’s got everything he wants.
“Do I want to win on the PGA TOUR and have my wife and daughter run out onto the green and hug me? 100 percent. But I found I can be happy being at home and doing other things,” said Bulle, who returned to Korn Ferry Tour action early in 2020 after recovering from an aggressive shoulder surgery through the entirety of 2019.
Bulle, a Middle Tennessee State University alum, returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach on the men’s golf team while he was rehabbing. It was there he found peace in what life might be like without the constant grind of chasing his ultimate professional golf goal.
But when he returned to action, so did the fire to compete – buoyed by the time he spent with youngsters in the game whose outlooks had not yet been tarnished by how physically and mentally taxing the game can be.
“Those guys would hit 4-footers to the back of the hole as hard as they can, downhill, and they’d want to hit driver every hole … it was so much fun for me to watch how much fun the game was for them to play,” said Bulle. “When you turn professional, sometimes it gets dull, but to see how much energy they brought to the game really helped energize me.”
After losing its coach and several players, Middle Tennessee State still found a way to win its second straight C-USA title. Coach Mark McEntire called it "the story of the year in college golf."— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 25, 2019
Complete coverage of NCAA men's conf. championships: https://t.co/oKRyFM4e5e pic.twitter.com/2e5nTGB0cb
Bulle had to return to Q-School in 2017 after finishing No. 93 on The 25. He finished T5 at Final Stage and knew he was looking at, essentially, a full season in 2018. He had been battling a shoulder injury for nearly three years at that point and had even considered pulling out of the Open Championship (he earned a spot in 2017 after winning PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE, which offers a spot to the trophy-holder at the end of the week) because of it.
In 2018, after the 10th week of the season, he couldn’t hit the ball anymore, he said. He was tired with dealing with the pain and decided to have surgery that August.
Since he knew he couldn’t play golf, he was trying to figure what he would do instead. At the time, Middle Tennessee State University had just hired a new head coach for its men’s golf team, Mark McEntire. Bulle called him one day and said, as an alum, he had been around the town and the program for a while and if McEntire needed any help, Bulle would be able to do just that.
A couple of days after that call, McEntire asked Bulle to be his assistant coach.
Bulle knew there would be at minimum a four-month recovery period from his surgery, so he committed to helping out for a semester and was looking forward to being out with the guys on the course versus just sitting at home.
“It was great to have Kent in the transition,” said McEntire. “There has never been a more True Blue supporter and he was great with our players. Kent had instant credibility with the players due to his career as a Blue Raider and a professional.”
Still, Bulle wasn’t quite 100 percent healthy. His four-month stint with the team extended to the full year. But the team would go on to win the conference championship, and Bulle was ecstatic to have been able to play just a small role in the team’s success.
“It was a huge help to have an experienced and current Tour player on staff. It was also interesting to hear about what he did when he was in their shoes and what he would have done differently if he could go back and do it again,” said McEntire. “I enjoyed watch him interact with the players at practice and on the road. He had a tremendous impact and was instrumental in the success we had (that) year.”
"Let's play with this ball today." 🏀@KentBulle, @FavelaArmando and @JustinLower_1 took over @GoShockers court prior to @AirCapClassic. pic.twitter.com/8zePf6ba4d— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 14, 2017
Bulle said during his time as a bench boss, the pain in his shoulder never really went away, and he ended up having three surgeries in one go – his collar bone, he said, was “basically dissolving” because it was rubbing so much and doctors removed some of it. He had problems with his bicep tendons along with a couple of bone spurs pushing on his rotator cuff and deltoid.
“I wasn’t ready to hit a ball in January when I thought I could,” he said.
“It gave me some reason and purpose to use what I had learned, when I was in that spot 10 years prior … the things you learn on the road from other countries and week after week,” he added. “Selfishly I was able to keep my mind sharp because I could go through and play the round with them in my mind, even though I couldn’t physically do it. I was sharp the whole time. It was good for me to keep my mind fresh and sharp and see it from a different point of view.”
The players he coached, he said, all appreciated his candor and support. At the time, he was barely a year removed from making the cut at a major championship. Through his rehab, he started practicing with the students, and towards the end of the year they all “wanted a piece” of Bulle, he said, but were planning to cheer him on at Korn Ferry Tour events this summer.
Bulle played a couple of mini-tour events when he was feeling healthier, and he played two Korn Ferry Tour events this spring – finishing T34 at the Panama Championship – before the current hiatus due to COVID-19. He laughs in spite of himself, saying he was in limbo for nearly a year and a half before playing two events and then getting shut down again.
“It’s been an interesting couple of years for me,” said Bulle, who had become a husband and a father.
But those changes to his life were incredibly positive – along with his experience away from competition. It couldn’t be any different, he said, his life now versus before he took a break and started coaching.
He was single and on the road for so much of it, he said, and it was nothing to get in a car, drive 10 hours to play an event, and then hit the road for another event the next week. He had no real reason to get home.
“But now, the first time leaving for a golf tournament I was like, ‘Man, I have to leave my daughter and my wife,’ that changes things a little bit,” said Bulle. “I was able get out and see the guys I hadn’t seen in forever and play practice rounds and get back to playing … once I got into competition, I realized how much I missed it. Thank God for FaceTime, though. You can still (talk to your family). But I sure did enjoy getting back out.”
Now Bulle waits, again, to tee it up, again – but he’s healthy and happy.
Like he never left.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 30, 2020
Making his first #KornFerryTour start since May 2018, @MT_MGolf alum @KentBulle opened the Panama Championship in 2-under 68 @ClubGolfPanama.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/GORrulAaLD
