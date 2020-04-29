Bulle gains perspective through coaching, fatherhood

Bulle had to return to Q-School in 2017 after finishing No. 93 on The 25. He finished T5 at Final Stage and knew he was looking at, essentially, a full season in 2018. He had been battling a shoulder injury for nearly three years at that point and had even considered pulling out of the Open Championship (he earned a spot in 2017 after winning PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE, which offers a spot to the trophy-holder at the end of the week) because of it.

In 2018, after the 10th week of the season, he couldn’t hit the ball anymore, he said. He was tired with dealing with the pain and decided to have surgery that August.

Since he knew he couldn’t play golf, he was trying to figure what he would do instead. At the time, Middle Tennessee State University had just hired a new head coach for its men’s golf team, Mark McEntire. Bulle called him one day and said, as an alum, he had been around the town and the program for a while and if McEntire needed any help, Bulle would be able to do just that.

A couple of days after that call, McEntire asked Bulle to be his assistant coach.

Bulle knew there would be at minimum a four-month recovery period from his surgery, so he committed to helping out for a semester and was looking forward to being out with the guys on the course versus just sitting at home.

“It was great to have Kent in the transition,” said McEntire. “There has never been a more True Blue supporter and he was great with our players. Kent had instant credibility with the players due to his career as a Blue Raider and a professional.”

Still, Bulle wasn’t quite 100 percent healthy. His four-month stint with the team extended to the full year. But the team would go on to win the conference championship, and Bulle was ecstatic to have been able to play just a small role in the team’s success.

“It was a huge help to have an experienced and current Tour player on staff. It was also interesting to hear about what he did when he was in their shoes and what he would have done differently if he could go back and do it again,” said McEntire. “I enjoyed watch him interact with the players at practice and on the road. He had a tremendous impact and was instrumental in the success we had (that) year.”