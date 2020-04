Q&A with Dylan Wu on hockey, food, strong start to 2020 and more

Dylan Wu has achieved everything short of a trophy this season – but he’s getting closer.

The 2018 Northwestern grad broke out of the gate with a runner-up at last year’s Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, and he sits fifth on The 25 after going T2-18-T7-T27-T11-T4 to start 2020.

But while the 23-year-old is collecting fine results on the course, he owes a bit of his success to fine dining.

Wu spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about his love of food, what he needed to do to make the NHL after growing up a hockey star, and that time he almost watched the Super Bowl at Jack Nicklaus’ place.

What has been the key to your consistency so far this season?

It has definitely been a great start to the year. I couldn’t really ask for a better start – I’ve had a lot of good chances in all six events. Last year, once I got on the Korn Ferry Tour, I was kind of just thrown in. Once I finished second (at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS), I had to play the rest of the season and didn’t play that well right away. After I finished second, maybe I had a little higher expectations of myself, but I learned quickly I needed to work on some parts of my game and making cuts out there was tough. I played well enough last season to keep my card and give myself a full season this year. It was definitely nice to take my schedule out and fully prepare for this season.

The one thing I wanted, stemming from last year, was to be more consistent. I didn’t want to just get better; I wanted to stay more consistent and fight for every shot at every tournament. That was the mindset I had going into every tournament – treat it like a clean slate, like you were at zero points. Even if I played well the weeks before, I wanted to keep having that grinder mentality, because you never know what week you could have and what your best week is. Those weeks that you’re hovering around the cut line and you make the cut and back-door finish top-20 are almost more rewarding than just playing well. You get a lot out of those tournaments. You’re going to make mistakes – you’re going to make bogeys, doubles, even a triple. But it’s how you respond to that and how fast you can move on. Every tournament, you’re going to make mistakes, but you can still win a golf tournament making mistakes – it’s just how you respond from that. That’s how my mentality has been this year, and that’s really helped me be a lot more consistent.