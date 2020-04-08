Q&A with Dylan Wu on hockey, food, strong start to 2020 and more

How did you decide on going to Northwestern?

Growing up in Oregon, I definitely thought I would stay on the West Coast. I had a smaller list of schools because I wanted to go to a good athletics school as well as a good academic school, just because my dream is to of course play on the PGA TOUR, but it’s very hard and not a lot of people have a backup plan. I knew I wanted to get a good education and work hard in school, in case things didn’t work out. I visited Northwestern in the middle of January when it was snowing and cold in Chicago (laughs), but my coach Pat Goss was the biggest reason I wanted to go to Northwestern. I looked at some other schools – Stanford, Washington, Cal-Berkeley, Pepperdine, UCLA, USC, Duke, Michigan – but I had my best visit at Northwestern. What Pat told me during my visit was something I remembered since I stepped on campus. I wanted a coach that would develop me as a player if I wanted to play professional golf and make it to the PGA TOUR. He has so much experience on the professional side with Luke Donald and other players, and he’s a world-renowned short-game coach. I told myself I could get a great education at all these places, but if I really wanted to develop as a player, I wanted to have a coach to help me with that. Pat told me that his success as a coach was based on how I develop as a player, and that really stuck with me. My four years at Northwestern were great and I couldn’t ask for anything better.

I still work with Pat on my short game, putting, and wedge game. One of my buddies here (in Arizona) works with Shauheen (Nakhjavani) and I sent him a video of my swing, and I really liked his analysis of it and what he thought of it. We started talking and started working in September, and it’s been great. The work with Pat and Shauheen on my short game and my long game and the mental perspective has really helped me this season.

Did you have any ‘pinch-me’ moments when you played your first PGA TOUR event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, last fall?

I was getting pretty bummed last spring, since I had never Monday qualified … I think I was 0-for-12. I just started working with Shauheen about a month before the Monday qualifier for the Shriners, but I hadn’t played much golf – it was after the last Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. It was the first time I ever Monday qualified! It was nice to do that at a PGA TOUR event. There were some pinch-me moments. I saw Brooks Koepka and Phil (Mickelson). Just being inside the ropes and just being there was really cool. It was a roller coaster. I got in, I shot 30 on my front nine, I’m 6-under through nine holes and I’m like, ‘What is going on right now?’ I caught a heater on my first nine holes on the PGA TOUR (laughs). I’m pretty sure that’s the lowest nine holes of a PGA TOUR debut … but then the lowest nine holes before missing a cut. There were a lot of roller-coaster feelings there. I got to play with Tom Lewis and Matthew NeSmith, two guys that won Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. To see my game to be up near the leaderboard was really cool. I definitely learned a lot from that experience.