Q&A with Dylan Wu on hockey, food, strong start to 2020 and more
April 08, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Northwestern alum Dylan Wu opened the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season with six straight top-27 finishes. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Dylan Wu has achieved everything short of a trophy this season – but he’s getting closer.
The 2018 Northwestern grad broke out of the gate with a runner-up at last year’s Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, and he sits fifth on The 25 after going T2-18-T7-T27-T11-T4 to start 2020.
But while the 23-year-old is collecting fine results on the course, he owes a bit of his success to fine dining.
Wu spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about his love of food, what he needed to do to make the NHL after growing up a hockey star, and that time he almost watched the Super Bowl at Jack Nicklaus’ place.
What has been the key to your consistency so far this season?
It has definitely been a great start to the year. I couldn’t really ask for a better start – I’ve had a lot of good chances in all six events. Last year, once I got on the Korn Ferry Tour, I was kind of just thrown in. Once I finished second (at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS), I had to play the rest of the season and didn’t play that well right away. After I finished second, maybe I had a little higher expectations of myself, but I learned quickly I needed to work on some parts of my game and making cuts out there was tough. I played well enough last season to keep my card and give myself a full season this year. It was definitely nice to take my schedule out and fully prepare for this season.
The one thing I wanted, stemming from last year, was to be more consistent. I didn’t want to just get better; I wanted to stay more consistent and fight for every shot at every tournament. That was the mindset I had going into every tournament – treat it like a clean slate, like you were at zero points. Even if I played well the weeks before, I wanted to keep having that grinder mentality, because you never know what week you could have and what your best week is. Those weeks that you’re hovering around the cut line and you make the cut and back-door finish top-20 are almost more rewarding than just playing well. You get a lot out of those tournaments. You’re going to make mistakes – you’re going to make bogeys, doubles, even a triple. But it’s how you respond to that and how fast you can move on. Every tournament, you’re going to make mistakes, but you can still win a golf tournament making mistakes – it’s just how you respond from that. That’s how my mentality has been this year, and that’s really helped me be a lot more consistent.
Spin ‘n in. @NUGolf_Live alum @dylan_wu59 finished T2 in Exuma @BahamasKFTour to begin his chase for The 25. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/LA5TikXi74— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 17, 2020
You were an award-winning hockey player growing up, but how many pounds would you have needed to put on if you were going to try to make the NHL?
You see guys in the NHL who are smaller size and who are quick, but it’s just harder. Right now I’m about 5-foot-10, 175 (pounds). Realistically if I was pursuing a career in professional hockey, I would want to be at least 6’2’’ or 6’3’’ and 210 (pounds). The height is the bigger thing. You see with golf … having a higher height, you have more leverage and speed being naturally taller. My brothers and I have a good friend from our hometown (Jasper Weatherby) who is finishing up at (the University of North Dakota) and he’s like 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. You see smaller guys like Martin St. Louis who are small and quick and agile, but those are rare.
You’ve got your twin brothers who play golf, but your sister plays golf too?
I have a younger sister and she’s a freshman and plays golf at Lipscomb University in Nashville. My twin brothers … they’re both seniors. One plays at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the other one plays at Valparaiso University in Indiana. Luckily we had four D-I golfers, which is pretty cool.
Who would you choose if you had to play in a 2-on-2 match?
I haven’t played with my sister in a while, but for it to be a little bit more fair, it would probably be my sister and I versus my brothers. A lot of the time when I’m playing against my brothers if they come to visit, they play best-ball against me and it’s a closer match. I remember being home for Thanksgiving (last year) and my dad plays a lot of golf -- he’s the one that taught us the game -- so all five of us went out and practiced and played together. It’s nice to have stuff to do as a family, and the sport I love, golf, being that, is really nice.
36-hole scores in Exuma @BahamasKFTour ...— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 14, 2020
• @Dylan_Wu59 -11
• @JOda808 -4
• @George_Wyatts -4
• @TwoGlovesGolf -3
• Sean O'Hair -3
• Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -3#KornFerryTour pic.twitter.com/vAX320EXYR
How did you decide on going to Northwestern?
Growing up in Oregon, I definitely thought I would stay on the West Coast. I had a smaller list of schools because I wanted to go to a good athletics school as well as a good academic school, just because my dream is to of course play on the PGA TOUR, but it’s very hard and not a lot of people have a backup plan. I knew I wanted to get a good education and work hard in school, in case things didn’t work out. I visited Northwestern in the middle of January when it was snowing and cold in Chicago (laughs), but my coach Pat Goss was the biggest reason I wanted to go to Northwestern. I looked at some other schools – Stanford, Washington, Cal-Berkeley, Pepperdine, UCLA, USC, Duke, Michigan – but I had my best visit at Northwestern. What Pat told me during my visit was something I remembered since I stepped on campus. I wanted a coach that would develop me as a player if I wanted to play professional golf and make it to the PGA TOUR. He has so much experience on the professional side with Luke Donald and other players, and he’s a world-renowned short-game coach. I told myself I could get a great education at all these places, but if I really wanted to develop as a player, I wanted to have a coach to help me with that. Pat told me that his success as a coach was based on how I develop as a player, and that really stuck with me. My four years at Northwestern were great and I couldn’t ask for anything better.
I still work with Pat on my short game, putting, and wedge game. One of my buddies here (in Arizona) works with Shauheen (Nakhjavani) and I sent him a video of my swing, and I really liked his analysis of it and what he thought of it. We started talking and started working in September, and it’s been great. The work with Pat and Shauheen on my short game and my long game and the mental perspective has really helped me this season.
Did you have any ‘pinch-me’ moments when you played your first PGA TOUR event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, last fall?
I was getting pretty bummed last spring, since I had never Monday qualified … I think I was 0-for-12. I just started working with Shauheen about a month before the Monday qualifier for the Shriners, but I hadn’t played much golf – it was after the last Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. It was the first time I ever Monday qualified! It was nice to do that at a PGA TOUR event. There were some pinch-me moments. I saw Brooks Koepka and Phil (Mickelson). Just being inside the ropes and just being there was really cool. It was a roller coaster. I got in, I shot 30 on my front nine, I’m 6-under through nine holes and I’m like, ‘What is going on right now?’ I caught a heater on my first nine holes on the PGA TOUR (laughs). I’m pretty sure that’s the lowest nine holes of a PGA TOUR debut … but then the lowest nine holes before missing a cut. There were a lot of roller-coaster feelings there. I got to play with Tom Lewis and Matthew NeSmith, two guys that won Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. To see my game to be up near the leaderboard was really cool. I definitely learned a lot from that experience.
.@Dylan_Wu59 cashing in on one of eight birdies in Round 1 💰— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 7, 2020
He's tied for the lead at 7-under. pic.twitter.com/DoUD3Be6dU
What do you remember about the first time you met Jack Nicklaus?
I played the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in 2013. I shook his hand and it was a Q&A. I remember one question was about Tiger and if Tiger would get to 18 majors and he said there was no doubt. I remember that was part of the conversation and he was just a really nice guy. I met him a couple years later when I was at Northwestern my freshman year. One of the alumni lives in West Palm Beach and our flight was canceled and we were watching the Super Bowl at our alumni’s house and he was next-door neighbors with Jack Nicklaus. A few of my teammates went over to his house and stayed there for 30 minutes. I didn’t go inside, but a couple seniors did that. They walked up to the door and knocked. We had just played Seminole that day. Whenever you get to meet one of the greatest golfers of all time, it’s definitely an awesome moment.
You’re a big foodie. What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?
I’m a really big foodie. This offseason I had this philosophy, every time before I travel for a tournament, I wanted to eat well. My girlfriend and I talk about it: “Eat well to play well.” We’ll go to a really nice steakhouse or a seafood place and order a really nice meal … and I’ve played well ever since. The best meal we’ve had together was in New York, right after the event in Mexico, and we were there for three or four days, about a week before things turned bad there. We had a Wagyu sandwich meal from a Japanese restaurant. My girlfriend is half Japanese and speaks it fluently. She’s been to Japan a couple of times and so I love sushi, I love Japanese food, but we’ve never had it together, so that was one of the best meals. We also had a really good meal with Wagyu again, in November at the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational. One meal, we had a couple steaks, a couple bottles of wine with another couple and it was just awesome.
Can you cook?
I’m OK. I’m still getting better. My girlfriend likes to cook a lot, so she has taught me. I’ve learned a lot in the past year. If there’s anything with meat or steak, I’ll do that in a cast-iron skillet or something. We also got this air fryer six months ago. If she’s working late, I’ll usually throw Brussels sprouts in there, or broccoli, and can make a decent dinner thanks to the air fryer.
If I had anything else to do as a profession, or if I got paid to do anything else in the world, I would love to be a food critic. I just love food so much. If I’m really hungry and I’m waiting for something, I’ll just go through pictures or Instagram videos of food to make it worse. It’s kind of weird. My Instagram half the time is me posting about food – I should probably post a little more golf and little less food, but I think food gives me more satisfaction than golf some times.
Lots of people have country bucket lists or golf course bucket lists. What’s on your restaurant bucket list?
Alinea. It’s a Michelin star restaurant (in Chicago). When we move back to Chicago sometime in the future, hopefully when I’m on the PGA TOUR where I spend time in Scottsdale and Chicago, I’d love to go there. One of my sponsors is JJ’s, a delicatessen here in Scottsdale – I go there quite a bit for food. They love golf and they’re good people, but Alinea would be the one restaurant I’d love to go to and try out.
