Q&A with David Kocher on China, Pinehurst, sushi and more
March 31, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Maryland alum David Kocher won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship. (Eduardo Sanchez/Contributed Photo)
In just his sixth Korn Ferry Tour start, David Kocher found the winner’s circle – and jumped to third on The 25.
Kocher trailed by five heading into the final round at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, but a 3-under 69 left him at 12-under and tied with Paul Barjon and Chad Ramey. Kocher made birdie on the first playoff hole for the victory.
Kocher, a University of Maryland alum, spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital talking about growing up at Pinehurst, which Korn Ferry Tour player he’d want to be stuck on an island with, Penn State football, and more.
When did you first start to believe you could play golf for a living?
In middle school or high school, you say, ‘Oh man, I really want to play professional golf,’ but you don’t know if you can do it or how to do it … all that stuff. But I started playing pretty well when I was a freshman and sophomore (in college), and I realized that a lot of the guys that were older than me were starting to turn pro. For me, I was like, ‘Man that would be a lot of fun. That would be really cool.’ We played against Illinois all the time, so seeing guys like Thomas Detry and Charlie Danielson and Brian Campbell … all those guys, and guys from Purdue or Iowa turn pro … I thought it’d be really cool. They were really good, but luckily I was able to compete against them and play against them, and I learned from a lot of the guys I played against in college. I realized that my game could stack up to theirs. That was the tipping point where I thought I could do it and it would be a lot of fun.
How did you decide on going to Maryland?
I studied between a lot of different schools and I originally wanted to go to Penn State – both my parents went there – and I went up to Maryland and visited and I fell in love with it. I loved the campus, I loved the coaches, I loved the courses that we played, and it ended up being the furthest south Big Ten school. I wanted to go to a Big Ten school. I thought that would be really cool, and it was going to be their first year in the Big Ten, my freshman year. I ended up going there and I loved every second of it.
What prompted you to go the PGA TOUR Series-China route?
I’m a golf junkie so I looked up a lot of the scores from (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada) or (PGA TOUR Latinoamerica) or (PGA TOUR Series-China) and I saw one of the guys I played with in amateur golf, Trevor Sluman, was (in China) and played really well the year before I got over there. That fall, a buddy and I were driving down to a Monday qualifier in Brunswick (Georgia) and it came out that we should go over to China. I ended up doing it and I loved it. I went over to qualify with one of my roommates, and me and one of my best friends, Joey Lane, ended up rooming together all year over there and we both played pretty well. It was a great decision. I loved it. It was a really cool experience. Being 23, getting to see the Great Wall and all the cool people. You got to meet so many cool people and build a lot of friendships.
And when you look back on your career, you can say you spent a summer in China. Not a lot of people get to say that.
Not a lot of people get to say that. You learned about a different culture and how they lived – it was just really interesting.
Are you an adventurous eater?
No, not at all (laughs). When we went over to qualify, my roommate is very adventurous so he made us try a lot of different things, but over there we stuck to a little bit of fast food, and the buffets over there for breakfast are unbelievable, so we would stuff ourselves in the morning and then we ate a lot of protein bars in the afternoon. It was cool. A lot of people were more adventurous than us – they would tell us their stories about eating everything – but we stuck to a lot of Korean barbecue and what we knew.
You grew up playing a lot of Pinehurst. Tell me some more about that time, because it’s not often someone has such great access to a wealth of courses like that as a youngster getting into golf.
My grandparents lived over there – my grandma still lives there now. Whenever I go over there, we would always stay with them and play a course called Forest Creek over there. They live right off Pinehurst No. 5. There was a loop of holes – 5, 6, 7 and 8 – and I’d play that two or three times every night when I’d go over there. We’d spend a week over there in the summer. I just grew up playing tournaments there and now my coach is over there, so I go over there probably once or twice a month to see him. I’m lucky to be over there quite a bit. The joy of Pinehurst … it’s such a cool place.
Can you rank the courses there?
I’ve played so many courses over there. It’s unbelievable. Obviously No. 2 is my favorite. It challenges everyone. You could hold the U.S. Open there tomorrow and the score would be even-par for the winner. No. 4 is obviously great. No. 8, I won the North-South junior amateur on No. 8. There are so many good courses there; it’s hard to rank them all. They’re all different.
You were gifted a round at Pebble Beach as a graduation present. What was the best course you’ve ever played?
(Pebble Beach) is definitely up there, probably top-five. My favorite course though is probably Winged Foot. My college teammate and I played the U.S. Four-Ball up there. It was unbelievable. The course was so hard. It was just cool. I thought everything about it – the course and where it’s located with New York City right there – I thought it was awesome. It’s just such a cool place.David Kocher soaks in the sights and sounds of Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Courtesy of David Kocher)
If you were stuck on an island with one Korn Ferry Tour player, who would it be and why?
I’d have to pick Joey Lane. He’s one of my best friends. We played together in China last year. We get on each other’s nerves quite a bit, but at the end of the day he’s one of my best friends so I’d want to be stuck on an island with him.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten?
Just stay true to who you are. My parents … I love my parents, I love my family, so they’ve shaped who I am. They’ve taught me to be comfortable in my own skin and trust who I am and trust what’s gotten me to where I’ve been.
What is the best event you’ve ever attended?
Since my parents went to Penn State, I’m a big Penn State football fan. We go to the ‘White Out’ every year since my parents have season tickets. It’s the coolest thing ever. It’s the loudest stadium. It is awesome. The White Out … there’s nothing that compares. I’ve been to the Rose Bowl. I’ve been to (Carolina) Panther games all the time, but the Penn State White Out? There’s nothing that compares to that. Even if you’re not a sports fan, people know what the Penn State White Out is.David Kocher and his parents enjoy the pageantry of Penn State football. (Courtesy of David Kocher)
If you could eat just one food forever, what would it be?
It’s funny: About a year ago, I hated sushi. My roommate is really adventurous and sushi is his favorite food. We went to a sushi restaurant and he’s like, ‘You have to try this, you have to try this.’ Slowly I started to get into it. Now, I love sushi! I could eat so many sushi rolls. If I was a bottomless pit, I would just keep housing them. I love sushi so much. We have destroyed a lot of sushi restaurants here. We’ll go Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every single week. I had it and I was like, ‘Man this is alright,’ and then it was starting to get better. I could eat sushi every night.
What’s on your country-to-visit bucket list and your golf-course bucket list?
Golf course, I could start off with that: I want to play Merion. My grandfather was a member there, so my dad has played there. I would love to go up and play there; unfortunately (my grandfather) died before I could go play it with him, but they talked about how much they loved it and shared so many memories up there. I’d love to enjoy that sometime.
As for country, I think after spending a year in China, I would love to go to Japan and do a little more of the Asian countries there. It was such a cool year last year but we really only saw one country, which was China. I’d love to experience a little more of South Korea and all those countries because it was such a cool time. I think a lot of the countries have great things to offer as well.
