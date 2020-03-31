Q&A with David Kocher on China, Pinehurst, sushi and more

In just his sixth Korn Ferry Tour start, David Kocher found the winner’s circle – and jumped to third on The 25.

Kocher trailed by five heading into the final round at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, but a 3-under 69 left him at 12-under and tied with Paul Barjon and Chad Ramey. Kocher made birdie on the first playoff hole for the victory.

Kocher, a University of Maryland alum, spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital talking about growing up at Pinehurst, which Korn Ferry Tour player he’d want to be stuck on an island with, Penn State football, and more.

When did you first start to believe you could play golf for a living?

In middle school or high school, you say, ‘Oh man, I really want to play professional golf,’ but you don’t know if you can do it or how to do it … all that stuff. But I started playing pretty well when I was a freshman and sophomore (in college), and I realized that a lot of the guys that were older than me were starting to turn pro. For me, I was like, ‘Man that would be a lot of fun. That would be really cool.’ We played against Illinois all the time, so seeing guys like Thomas Detry and Charlie Danielson and Brian Campbell … all those guys, and guys from Purdue or Iowa turn pro … I thought it’d be really cool. They were really good, but luckily I was able to compete against them and play against them, and I learned from a lot of the guys I played against in college. I realized that my game could stack up to theirs. That was the tipping point where I thought I could do it and it would be a lot of fun.

How did you decide on going to Maryland?

I studied between a lot of different schools and I originally wanted to go to Penn State – both my parents went there – and I went up to Maryland and visited and I fell in love with it. I loved the campus, I loved the coaches, I loved the courses that we played, and it ended up being the furthest south Big Ten school. I wanted to go to a Big Ten school. I thought that would be really cool, and it was going to be their first year in the Big Ten, my freshman year. I ended up going there and I loved every second of it.

What prompted you to go the PGA TOUR Series-China route?

I’m a golf junkie so I looked up a lot of the scores from (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada) or (PGA TOUR Latinoamerica) or (PGA TOUR Series-China) and I saw one of the guys I played with in amateur golf, Trevor Sluman, was (in China) and played really well the year before I got over there. That fall, a buddy and I were driving down to a Monday qualifier in Brunswick (Georgia) and it came out that we should go over to China. I ended up doing it and I loved it. I went over to qualify with one of my roommates, and me and one of my best friends, Joey Lane, ended up rooming together all year over there and we both played pretty well. It was a great decision. I loved it. It was a really cool experience. Being 23, getting to see the Great Wall and all the cool people. You got to meet so many cool people and build a lot of friendships.