Covello reflects on 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open title

A year ago this week, Vince Covello was battling down the stretch of the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. He found himself three strokes off the lead with four holes to play. A bogey by Justin Lower at the 15th drew him within two, and Covello’s birdie at the 16th made it a one-stroke advantage.

Needing a birdie at the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Lower, Covello stuck his approach to a foot and tapped in. Momentum was on his side, until the next shot.

“I didn’t even hit a bad tee shot on that first playoff hole. I hit a really solid shot; it just didn’t cut for me,” said Covello. “It was on the left edge of the fairway, but the fairways were firm and fast that week and the ball just kept rolling out and across that cart path and in the water. I kept telling my caddie, ‘We’re not done yet.’ When it’s one-on-one, you never know what’s going to happen. You have to have the resolve to not give it away. If the other guy is going to beat you, you have to make him earn it.”

So Covello stepped up and hit it to 10 feet, just inside of Lower’s approach and on a similar line. Lower’s birdie attempt burned the edge – giving Covello a line – and Covello drained his to extend the playoff.

“He hit a beautiful putt; to this day I can’t believe it didn’t go in,” said Covello. “He hit several good putts during the playoff, but that first one I absolutely thought was going in. The crowd thought he had it too; I remember the oohs and ahs.”