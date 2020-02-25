Q&A with Roberto Diaz on veteran knowledge, Ancer's inspiration, soccer and more

What is it like, like this week, to play events in Mexico?

Luckily it’s not my first one. I’ve played a lot at Mayakoba. I played in Leon. This is my fifth year playing El Bosque. This is a good place for me, though. I like it. My first year on the Korn Ferry Tour, I got an exemption into Mexico, and that propelled me to play the rest of the season. (In 2014 Diaz finished T13). I’m obviously very thankful for all the people that organize the tournament. It’s the one that got me to play on the Korn Ferry Tour and that propelled my career to play four years out here and two years on the PGA TOUR and back on the Korn Ferry Tour now. That was my first-ever tournament as a member. I had played the REX Hospital Open (in 2012), but I had to qualify for that one. It was great. Mexico has always been great to me.

When you played the WGC-Mexico, did you feel like there was more pressure on you, or did you just try to enjoy the moment?

It was a different kind of pressure. I felt more pressure about trying to perform well. The whole country was supporting me. I had great energy and great people supporting me. The crowds were unbelievable to me. It’s an experience I want to experience again. I can’t say that I’m not mad about not playing … it’s the bread-and-butter (golf event) of the country. Every aspect of the tournament and all the companies involved have put a great event together. It’s a bummer I’m not able to play. It’s one of the goals for the years upcoming.

What are some of the biggest things you learned about yourself in the two seasons you got to play on the PGA TOUR?

My first year … I wasn’t ready. I played great on the Korn Ferry Tour to get on it, but I wasn’t ready. I struggled a lot with the way the courses are. I struggled with a lot of things on the golf course – how big the tournaments were, how difficult the courses were, and all the logistics. It was too big for me. It was a little bigger than I expected. I couldn’t put one and one together. It was a whole different level. At the end of the first year, I had some personal issues outside the golf course that I had to deal with, and that set me back a lot on my development as a player. I had to take care of things outside the golf course. Once I fixed the problems outside, I felt like I could play with a clear mind at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and I got my card back.

The second year was different. I wasn’t a rookie. I knew the places to go, I knew the courses and how they played, what was different on the weekend – like how dried-out things were – just perspective. One of my best friends came to caddie for me in the middle of my first year (on the PGA TOUR) and he’s still on the bag. He’s my best friend and he’s helped me a lot. That year I got engaged and I was more settled outside the golf course and a bit calmer outside the golf course so I could play better. I felt like I had a great season. I made a lot of cuts. I had the lead a couple of times. I felt like it was a great year and now reflecting back, I feel like I learned a lot. When I lost my card and didn’t get back in the (Korn Ferry Tour Finals), I thought it was a horrible year (laughs), but going back, I thought it was a great year. I learned a lot about myself and that’s where you want to be. You come back to the Korn Ferry Tour to try to get better and go up to the PGA TOUR again.