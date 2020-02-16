-
Winner's Bag: Andrew Novak, LECOM Suncoast Classic
February 16, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – Andrew Novak used some late heroics to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, making a 50-foot birdie from off the green on the par-3 17th Sunday, and draining a 10-foot birdie at the 72nd hole for a one-shot win over John Chin.
Novak, 24, began the final round a shot back of Peter Uihlein, and the South Carolina resident fired a 6-under 66 on Sunday at Lakewood National GC to finish at 23-under for the week.
The Wofford alum shook off a triple bogey at the second hole Saturday with consecutive birdies on holes 3-6, and he maintained the momentum throughout the weekend.
The victory moves Novak to No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card at year’s end.
Here’s what was in Novak’s bag throughout the week in west Florida.
Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero, 15 degrees
2-hybrid: Srixon Z U85, 18 degrees
Irons (4-6): Srixon Z 785
Irons (7-PW): Srixon Z-Forged
Wedges (50, 54, 60 degrees): Cleveland RTX 4
Putter: Odyssey San Diego Toulon Garage
