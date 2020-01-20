-
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, PGA TOUR LIVE stream times
-
January 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 20, 2020
- Roommates Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley will play in a Featured Group during Monday's second round at Royal Blue GC. (Getty Images)
Round 2 of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar takes place today from Royal Blue GC in Nassau, Bahamas. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW ROUND 2 (ALL TIMES ET)
TELEVISION: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Featured Groups)
TWITTER: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (ET)
7:45 a.m.: Kevin Dougherty / Joshua Creel / Augusto Nunez
7:55 a.m.: Jordan Niebrugge / Nick Hardy / Steve Lewton
12:00 p.m.: Will Zalatoris / Dylan Wu / Davis Riley
12:10 p.m.: Ollie Schniederjans / George Cunningham / Austin Smotherman
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.