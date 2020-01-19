  • Comfortability key to Oda's island success

  • John Oda has gone T4-T4-T2 in his first three Bahamas starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)John Oda has gone T4-T4-T2 in his first three Bahamas starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)