Comfortability key to Oda's island success

John Oda – or “Joda” for short – was born in Honolulu and grew up on the island of Oahu. Everyone’s favorite tourist destination is a hot spot for golf, highlighted by the PGA TOUR’s Sony Open in Hawaii, but Hawaii is known for its beaches, surfing and tourist destinations. Unless you are John Oda.

“Growing up in Hawaii, it’s obviously very tourist-heavy in some areas and there are a ton of beautiful beaches there,” said Oda. “But I would only go to the beach maybe once a year or once every two to three years. My friends used to tease me about that, about living on an island and never going to the beach. But growing up I just wanted to play golf, you know?”

The commitment has paid off so far. Oda began his second full season on the Korn Ferry Tour last week in Exuma with a runner-up finish, extending a common theme thus far in his career: Oda is extremely comfortable with island golf.

Including last week’s finish, Oda has now gone T4-T4-T2 in his last three Korn Ferry Tour starts on islands (two in Exuma, one in Abaco). In an environment that challenges most, the 23-year-old has leaned on his upbringing to start each of the past two seasons with a bang.

“I think first, playing at sea level, that’s very important; I know how far the ball is going,” said Oda on his keys to island golf. “Second, there’s usually a lot of wind on islands, so controlling the trajectory, flighting shots and distance control, that’s all much tougher. Growing up in Hawaii, I think I have a natural feel for it. And the grass is very similar to what I grew up playing. This paspalum-sea grass is what I grew up on, so lots of familiarity for sure.”