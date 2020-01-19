-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, PGA TOUR LIVE stream times
January 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Hueber's first competitive round in 11 months will be streamed on PGA TOUR LIVE. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Round 1 of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar takes place today from Royal Blue GC in Nassau, Bahamas. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW ROUND 1 (ALL TIMES ET)
TELEVISION: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Featured Groups)
TWITTER: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (ET)
7:55 a.m.: Justin Hueber / Brett Coletta / Marcelo Rozo
8:05 a.m.: Vince India / Ryan Ruffels / Dawson Armstrong
12:00 p.m.: Curtis Luck / Charlie Saxon / Camilo Villegas
12:10 p.m.: Joey Garber / Taylor Moore / Whee Kim
