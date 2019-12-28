-
2020 Players to Watch: No. 4, Augusto Núñez
December 28, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Augusto Núñez recorded 15 top-20 finishes on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. (Janiel Dickenson/PGA TOUR)
It was a season of pure domination for Augusto Núñez on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
Núñez, who played the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 and 2018, recorded top-20 finishes in all 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica stroke-play events he entered this season. Describing his season as ‘impressive’ almost doesn’t even cut it.
The season, appropriately enough, was capped off with a win at the season-ending Shell Championship (his second title of the year). The Argentina native topped the Order of Merit by more than $61,000.
“It has been an incredible year,” Núñez told PGA TOUR Digital at the Shell Championship.
Núñez also lead the Tour in scoring average (by nearly a full shot over the next-closest player), strokes gained: total (again, by nearly a full shot), and total birdies (by 27).
The 27-year-old likely wishes the Korn Ferry Tour started as soon as the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season wrapped up, but instead he’ll have to wait until January to take advantage of his fully exempt status.
With the first few Korn Ferry Tour events taking place internationally as well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Núñez get off to a quick start in 2020.
