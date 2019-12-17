-
What we learned at Final Stage of Q-School
December 17, 2019
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry were congratulated by Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin upon earning co-medalist honors at Orange County National. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Final Stage of this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament concluded Sunday with some late-day drama and also, a first – co-medalists.
In all, 40 players earned guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020.
Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened at Final Stage.
WINNER, WINNER
For the first time in Final Stage history, there were co-medalists at the end of the week.
Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry both finished at 21-under and on top of the crowded leaderboard. Both players will be fully exempt for the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
Thornberry, a former NCAA star, played the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour on conditional status and finished No. 101 on the Regular Season Points List. He had to return to First Stage by less than two Points, but advanced through both First and Second Stages with ease.
Thornberry held the lead after the first round of Final Stage a year ago but tumbled all the way down to finish T74 by week’s end. This year, despite struggling in the second round, he managed to hang on.
“My goal really was to try and get back into the top-10 after the third round by shooting a few under,” Thornberry said on Sunday. “When you’ve seen what I was doing last year, doing Monday qualifiers every week, it is very much a relief to know I can set my own schedule this year.”
Thompson, meanwhile, was in a world of uncertainty through most of the year after nearly pulling away from professional golf. A change – mental and physical – resulted in him ripping through Q-School (he was also medalist at Second Stage).
He shot 62 on Friday to zip up the leaderboard and he did not relinquish his position. Despite a late bogey, Thompson birdied the 71st and 72nd holes Sunday to tie Thornberry at 21-under.
“There’s been a lot of downs in the last two years,” Thompson said on Sunday. “About six months ago though, I knew this was possible and here I am.”
LAST BUT NOT LEAST
If you finished at 11-under par after four rounds at Final Stage, you would have been inside the top-40 number with just three players remaining on the course.
And then, with a birdie by Zach Zaback on the 72nd hole, you would have been knocked out.
Such is Q-School, and the cruel game of golf.
Zaback had a roller-coaster finish to his final round. He bogeyed Nos. 12 and 13 Sunday before getting one back with a birdie on the par-5 14th. He bogeyed the par-3 17th but made birdie on the par-5 18th and finished at 12-under.
He knocked out 12 players who had finished at 11-under for the week, including PGA TOUR Series-China winner Richard Jung as well as ‘Mr. Monday’ on the PGA TOUR in 2019, Chip McDaniel.
Zaback, a University of Connecticut product, finished 42nd on the Mackenzie Tour’s Order of Merit in 2019.
Down to the wire.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) December 15, 2019
Playing in Sunday's final group off 1 tee at Panther Lake, @ZZaback made birdie on No. 18 to post 12-under (T30) and secure guaranteed starts in 2020.
Zaback's birdie moved 12 players at 11-under to T41.
Top-40 (and ties) earned guaranteed starts. pic.twitter.com/SvkL3QryKD
REDEMPTION SONG
At the Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season finale in Portland, Vince India made a double bogey on the final hole of the season and ended up two shots shy of full status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020.
He had to return all the way back to Q-School in order to earn guaranteed starts on the Tour again, but his steady play did just that. India bogeyed the opening hole of the final round, but made two eagles and ended the day with eight straight pars. His 12-under score was enough to finish on the magic number and lock in eight guaranteed starts for 2020.
“There wasn’t a thought in my mind,” said India on Sunday, “when I wasn’t booking a plane ticket to the Bahamas (for next month’s season opener).”
A shout-out to Tom Whitney at Final Stage as well, whose week optimized the ethos of never giving up.
Whitney opened the week with a 73 and was T122. Over the next three rounds he went 63-66-64 and finished at 20-under, just one shot back of co-medalist honors.
Whitney, who turned 30 this year, is an Air Force veteran and finished second on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit.
Four months ago, @VIndia36 made double bogey on the final hole of the Regular Season, falling two shots shy of full 2020 #KornFerryTour status.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) December 17, 2019
He made amends at Final Stage of Q-School, securing guaranteed starts on the number. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0G8oUi7Ppj
WHO’S IN?
Here are the 40 players who secured guaranteed starts in 2020 via Final Stage.
Co-Medalists – Braden Thornberry, Curtis Thompson
T3: Tom Whitney (shot 8-under 64 in the final round, was second on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit), Nick Hardy
T7: Dawson Armstrong (shot 7-under in the final round), Stephen Franken (shot 7-under in the final round), John VanDerLaan (Second Stage medalist), Greyson Sigg, Mark Blakefield
12: Daniel Miernicki
T13: Jordan Niebrugge, Shad Tuten, Taylor Montgomery (shot 9-under in the final round – the round of the day), Andy Pope, Mark Baldwin, Zach Cabra, Andres Gonzales, Taylor Dickson
T21: Brent Grant (shot 8-under in the final round), Zach Wright, Tag Ridings (oldest player to earn guaranteed starts via Final Stage), Ryan Ruffels, David Kocher, Kevin Roy
T27: Theo Humphrey, Jack Maguire, Brett Drewitt
T30: Mikel Martinson (former TOUR caddie), Taylor Pendrith (second on Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit in 2019), Shane Smith, Alex Chiarella, Yuwa Kosaihira (lone golfer from Asia to earn guaranteed starts), Dan Woltman (shot 6-under 66 in final round), Sebastian Vazquez, Callum Tarren, Rodrigo Lee, Zach Zaback (made birdie on the 72nd hole), Vince India.
