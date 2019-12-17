What we learned at Final Stage of Q-School

WINNER, WINNER

For the first time in Final Stage history, there were co-medalists at the end of the week.

Curtis Thompson and Braden Thornberry both finished at 21-under and on top of the crowded leaderboard. Both players will be fully exempt for the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

Thornberry, a former NCAA star, played the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour on conditional status and finished No. 101 on the Regular Season Points List. He had to return to First Stage by less than two Points, but advanced through both First and Second Stages with ease.

Thornberry held the lead after the first round of Final Stage a year ago but tumbled all the way down to finish T74 by week’s end. This year, despite struggling in the second round, he managed to hang on.

“My goal really was to try and get back into the top-10 after the third round by shooting a few under,” Thornberry said on Sunday. “When you’ve seen what I was doing last year, doing Monday qualifiers every week, it is very much a relief to know I can set my own schedule this year.”

Thompson, meanwhile, was in a world of uncertainty through most of the year after nearly pulling away from professional golf. A change – mental and physical – resulted in him ripping through Q-School (he was also medalist at Second Stage).

He shot 62 on Friday to zip up the leaderboard and he did not relinquish his position. Despite a late bogey, Thompson birdied the 71st and 72nd holes Sunday to tie Thornberry at 21-under.

“There’s been a lot of downs in the last two years,” Thompson said on Sunday. “About six months ago though, I knew this was possible and here I am.”