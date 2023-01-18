  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Chandler Phillips cards four back-nine birdies to win The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

  • Phillips carded a 68 on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)Phillips carded a 68 on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)