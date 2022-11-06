Chan Kim maintains 54-hole lead at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament

SAVANNAH, Georgia – Chan Kim holds a four-stroke lead over the field following a 3-under 68 Sunday on The Landings Golf & Athletic Club’s Magnolia course. Four players sit T2 behind Kim at 9-under par, including Chris Gotterup and this week’s 18-hole leader, Alan Wagner.

Kim began the third round with a one-stroke lead and opened with eight pars before he posted three consecutive birdies on Nos. 9-11. Kim added another birdie at the par-4 13th and took a five-stroke lead to the 18th tee, but a bogey there dropped him back to 13-under par.

“I started off really slow,” Kim said. “I made eight pars to start and then I made a really good putt on No. 9 and that got my round going. It wasn't a very exciting day, but regardless… I think I did pretty well.”

Kim is in position to earn fully exempt status for the upcoming 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, which would allow him the luxury of playing closer to home (he plays out of Gilbert, Arizona) as he pursues a PGA TOUR card. Kim is accompanied by his mom, dad and family friends this week.

When asked how often his family gets to watch him compete, Kim said, “Not very often. I'd say three, four events a year… but hopefully after this week they will see me a lot more."

Kim won the 2020-21 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit, played three of the four major championships in 2022, and made the cut at four PGA TOUR events this past season, highlighted by a T15 at the 2021 ZOZO Championship and T16 at the Puerto Rico Open. Through those finishes, Kim accrued enough non-member FedExCup points for a 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth, which in turn granted him an exemption for Final Stage this week.

For the final round, Kim will play the Marshwood course, the host course for this week. In Friday’s opening round, Kim carded a 3-under 68 on Marshwood.

Final-round tee times will run from 8:15 a.m. through 10:27a.m. local time off the first and 10th tees of the Marshwood and Magnolia courses.