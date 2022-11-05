Chan Kim takes lead with two hole-out eagles at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament

SAVANNAH, Georgia – Chan Kim, a well-traveled 32-year-old and seven-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, carded a 7-under 64 Saturday on The Landings Golf & Athletic Club’s Magnolia course for the outright 36-hole lead at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Kim moved to 10-under par for the tournament and one stroke ahead of Argentinian Alan Wagner, who held a two-stroke lead after a first-round 8-under 63 Friday on the Marshwood course.

Aside from the fact it vaulted him atop the leaderboard, Kim’s 64 was notable for two reasons.

For one, the Magnolia course played nearly 1.5 strokes over par in Friday’s first round, and just shy of 2.5 strokes over par in Saturday’s second round. Secondly, only five players at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament carded a round of 64 or better on Magnolia.

Kim gained a significant number of strokes on the field with two hole-out eagles in his first four holes Saturday. The first was with a 56-degree wedge at the par-4 10th, his first hole of the day, while the other was with an 8-iron at the par-4 13th. Kim also birdied the par-4 12th and 15th, meaning he played his first six holes at 6-under par.

“I definitely got off to a lucky start,” Kim said. “On No. 10, I actually thought that it was going to go long and just heard it hit the pin. We were kind of scrambling looking for the big bounce and I guess it just went clean in, because there were no pitch marks anywhere. That was pretty exciting. The next one, (No. 13 green) kind of bowls in. I saw it track over the hill and then all of a sudden I just heard screaming. I don’t know how to explain it. I didn’t know what was going on. I just had to reset and keep my head in the game.”

After a bogey at the par-4 18th, Kim bounced back with three consecutive birdies at Nos. 1-3 and another at the par-4 fifth. Back-to-back bogeys at the par-4 seventh and par-3 eighth left Kim with his 7-under 64.

“It’s definitely going to be one of the most memorable rounds,” Kim said.

Kim played one season (2008-09) at Arizona State University and had one of the top freshman campaigns in program history. Originally from Suwon, South Korea, Kim turned professional in 2010 and continued to live in the United States, playing out of Gilbert, Arizona.

In the early years of his professional career, Kim tried his hand at PGA TOUR Q-School and many others across the world, including a stretch in 2012 when he played seven different stages of Q-Schools in the United States, Europe, and Asia. While Kim played in Canada in 2011, the Challenge Tour in 2013, and all across Asia in 2014, he began to play predominantly on the Japan Golf Tour in 2015.

Kim won the 2020-21 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit, played three of the four major championships in 2022, and made the cut at four PGA TOUR events this past season, highlighted by a T15 at the 2021 ZOZO Championship and T16 at the Puerto Rico Open. Through those finishes, Kim accrued enough non-member FedExCup points for a 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth, which in turn granted him an exemption for Final Stage this week.

Kim actually flew from Japan to the United States earlier this week, arriving Monday evening. He will also return to Japan this coming Tuesday, as he intends to finish his season on the Japan Golf Tour.

“I’m just trying to keep up with my rest. I’m still pretty jetlagged, so I’ll try to get some sleep and, hopefully, I’m recovered for the next day,” Kim said. “Whatever I do over there now is just a bonus. After this week, I’m hoping to be able to play out here, and that’s the main goal.

“I just figured it was time,” Kim said of his decision to focus on golf in the United States. “I’ve got five years on the Japan (Golf) Tour as far as exemptions, but it would be nice to player closer to home. I would like to go home on my off weeks and sleep in my own bed.”

Kim also knows a thing or two about playing under pressure, as he played with Tiger Woods in the third round of the 2020 ZOZO Championship.

“That was obviously awesome, one of the best moments of my life,” Kim said. “When I hit one of my low-punch drivers, he came up and was like, ‘Did you just chip a driver? I love that shot.’ For him to say that… I was shaking the whole time. He’s someone I grew up watching.”

The only other player who carded a round of 7-under par or better Saturday was Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament maestro Vince India, who fired a 7-under 64 on the Marshwood course. Including this week, India has qualified for eight of the nine Final Stages since PGA TOUR Q-School became the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in 2013.

Third-round tee times will from 8 a.m. through 10:12 a.m. local time off the first and 10th tees of the Marshwood and Magnolia courses. The top half of the field will play the Magnolia course Sunday in order to play the Marshwood course, the host course for this week, in Monday’s final round.