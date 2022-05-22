Trevor Cone wins AdventHealth Championship with dramatic closing birdie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trevor Cone drained a 19-footer for birdie as outright leader Taylor Montgomery three-putted for bogey on the 72nd hole of the AdventHealth Championship, creating a two-shot swing for Cone to secure his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Cone also birdied the par-4 16th en route to a second consecutive 2-under 70, which took him to 16-under par for the week and earned him a one-stroke victory over Montgomery.

The birdie at the par-5 18th was the 23rd of the week for Cone, a figure which led the field. Cone also made an eagle earlier this week at the par-5 first, giving him a field-leading 24 total birdies for the week. Conversely, Montgomery, now a four-time runner-up finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour, made just four bogeys all week, the fewest in the field.

“The game’s been trending this way for a long time, I just couldn’t put it all together,” Cone said. “You start to doubt yourself a little bit after being three and a half years since the last win, and when you’ve only won once, some people may think it’s a fluke. Since then, I’ve been trying to prove to myself I can do it again, and it’s nice to get it done. I’m kind of at a loss for words.”

Cone played his first 15 holes Sunday at even par, making birdies at the par-4 second and ninth and bogeys at the par-4 third and par-3 14th. The 29-year-old native North Carolinian halved Montgomery’s two-stroke lead with a birdie at No. 16. A missed birdie opportunity at the par-4 17th actually provided the swing thought for Cone’s winning moment at No. 18.

“I hit it right through (No. 18) fairway all three days and I saw the tee was up when we were walking down No. 17, so I knew it was gettable in two if you hit a good tee shot,” Cone said. “I was a little disappointed with hitting it left, but I knew I could still lay up to a good number. Luckily, I drew a really good lie (in the rough). And once I saw Taylor hit the green, I was like, I’ve got to do something crazy. I tried to hit it right in the middle of the green. (It) flew a little farther than I thought.

“Luckily, (I) made the putt. I was just thinking about getting it there. I left the one on No. 17 short. It was fantastic to see that go in.”