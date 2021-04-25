Tyson Alexander cards final-round 64 to win Veritex Bank Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas – Tyson Alexander overcame a five-stroke deficit to start the round for a come-from-behind victory at 23-under at the Veritex Bank Championship. Alexander topped Theo Humphrey by one stroke to claim his first career Korn Ferry Tour win at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

“Just because I haven’t done well in the past doesn’t mean I can’t do well today, that’s what I kept telling myself,” said Alexander. “Yeah what a week. Golf’s kind of been kicking my butt over the last couple of weeks, but I’ve kept fighting and somehow that worked out this week. I’m just thrilled that it’s my week.”

Alexander was 2-under through four before dropping a shot at the par-4 fifth hole. He went on to card six birdies through the rest of the round – including four in a row from Nos. 9-12 – to reach 23-under and edge Humphrey. Playing in the third-to-last group, Alexander waited out the finish on the putting green before celebrating.

“Theo still had to play the 18th so I was kind of still in game mode a little bit to prepare myself for a playoff,” said the 32-year-old. “I birdied the 12th hole and I think that got me to 22-under. I kind of knew then that I was close. And then I looked at a leaderboard on 13 and saw that I was right there. Just the last four or five holes I kind of knew. And then on 17 I saw I was actually in the lead and brought it home.”

The University of Florida alum comes from a long line of successful golfers. His father, Buddy Alexander, won the 1986 U.S. Amateur Championship and coached the Florida Gators golf team for 27 years, winning the NCAA Division I Championship in 1993 and 2001. His grandfather, Skip Alexander, played on the 1949 and 1951 Ryder Cup teams and won three times on the PGA TOUR.

“I still think I have a ways to go,” laughed Alexander. “A lot of people don’t know that my grandfather was a Ryder Cupper. I still have a little ways to go to catch him, and obviously my dad had a good career, but hopefully we’ll pass them one day.”

Alexander entered the week 88th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings and leaps to 31st with the win. Humphrey, the 54-hole leader and a Dallas resident, carded a 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish one stroke back. Another Dallas resident, Taylor Moore, finished T3 along with New Zealand native Brett Drewitt.