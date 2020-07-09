  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Pope, Oda share first-round lead at TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

  • Andy Pope shot a 64 on Thursday afternoon to match John Oda at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. (Stand Badz/PGA TOUR)Andy Pope shot a 64 on Thursday afternoon to match John Oda at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. (Stand Badz/PGA TOUR)