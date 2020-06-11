  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Three months later, Barjon continues momentum at Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass

  • Barjon fired a 64 on Thursday to grab a 2-shot lead at TPC Sawgrass. (Stan Badz/PGATOUR.COM)Barjon fired a 64 on Thursday to grab a 2-shot lead at TPC Sawgrass. (Stan Badz/PGATOUR.COM)