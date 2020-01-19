  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Weaver, Maguire share opening-round lead at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

  • Drew Weaver avenged rounds of 77-77 in Exuma with an opening-round 66 at Royal Blue GC. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)Drew Weaver avenged rounds of 77-77 in Exuma with an opening-round 66 at Royal Blue GC. (Taylor Crosby/PGA TOUR)