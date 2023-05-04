From the verge of opening a gym, Blayne Barber back on the road chasing TOUR return

Barber said a turning point for him was playing a mini-tour event in Huntsville the week prior. It was a different golf course than the Korn Ferry Tour’s host venue at The Ledges, but it was a full-field event that had a cut. Playing three days consecutively, versus just one-off Monday qualifiers, showed him that his game was in a good spot. He got into the Monday qualifier for the HomeTown Lenders Championship with confidence, and when he earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour field, it was just time to execute on what he had been working towards for the last half-year or so.