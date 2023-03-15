John VanDerLaan rolls to Valspar with winning memories

“One of the interesting things I’ve told some people about is that this is my third Korn Ferry Tour season, and every PGA TOUR event I’ve qualified for, it’s crazy the number of guys I’m used to seeing at events because of being on the Korn Ferry Tour the last few years,” said VanDerLaan. “It’s another level of comfort. It’s like, ‘Man, this is where I should be.’ I know I can compete, so it gives me an extra layer of comfort some other qualifiers might not have.”