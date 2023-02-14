Five things we’ve learned from the first four Korn Ferry Tour events

Coody was five shots back after 54 holes but shot 4-under 66 and after a multi-hour wait ended in a three-man playoff. Coody made short work of the playoff, knocking his approach on the first hole to just a foot. The win came after Coody missed the first two cuts of the season (“To say I wasn’t very high on my game would be an understatement,” he said) but with a win already under his belt and time to continue to get back to 100 percent health, look for more solid results from Coody to come soon.