Narrow miss of TOUR card fuels Joey Garber into 2023

“Now I’m thinking about it more as I’m gearing up for the season,” said Garber, as he gears up for the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, which begins Sunday. “Golfers really lean on moments they can carry momentum from and that’s where I’m trying to look at, ‘OK, I didn’t have a consistent year; I didn’t think I played my best golf, but when my back was against the wall, I was able to perform, and that came through in those last four holes.’ I’m taking that out of it more and more.