Overcoming setbacks: Rico Hoey's roadmap to resilience

With a renewed pursuit of incremental improvement – no matter the circuit or stakes – he won a handful of mini-tour events in 2022. Then survived Q-School that fall to earn back Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023. In April, he posted back-to-back T3 finishes at the Astara Chile Classic and Veritex Bank Championship. Then he rebounded from two missed cuts with a T2 at the AdventHealth Championship in May. He followed that up with an emotional win later that month at the Visit Knoxville Open that resonated across the golf landscape.