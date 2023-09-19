Ten players to watch at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

The Scarlet Course is the only venue that has featured in each Korn Ferry Tour Finals rotation, dating back to 2013 (the event was first played in 2007). Past winners include two major champions set to compete for the U.S. Team at next week’s Ryder Cup: Justin Thomas (2014) and Scottie Scheffler (2019). The Scarlet Course is a perennial favorite among Korn Ferry Tour pros, known for providing a stern but fair test. The original Alister MacKenzie design, renovated by Jack Nicklaus in 2005, measures 7,444 yards and plays to par-71.